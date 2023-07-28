I wish my parents had talked to me about their sex life

Parents, implement some light PDA with your partner (if you have one).

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

Like most kids, I got the standard birds and the bees talk from my parents. But looking back, I feel that discussion was missing information about their personal sex life.

I’m not asking for nitty gritty details, but simply knowing whether they were in fact having sex would have been deeply beneficial to me as I grew up.

The only people I knew having sex then were celebrities who were the victims of sex scandals and some very public slut shaming, and those who’d had to leave high school to go to the teen parent school up the road from me.

Knowing that my parents (who I love and respect) were having sex would have completely changed this. Having some badass female CEO in the Forbes top 100 mention her sex life in the media would have changed this. Even just knowing that the checkout staff at my local Countdown were having sex would have helped me to see that “ordinary people” do this too.

Understanding that you can be sexual and also be loved, respected, successful and belong is essential for having sex that is free of shame. Sexual shame has been proven again and again to lead to challenges around experiencing pleasure, arousal and orgasm, increased anxiety, painful sex, unsafe sexual behaviour and more.

By the time I learned that pretty much every person on this Earth was having sex, the belief that sex is shameful was already ingrained within me.

Supplied/Stuff Sex and libido coach Sofie Louise.

Honestly, the discovery of this shame surprised me. I’m someone who’s always been pretty open and accepting of sex. Since then, I’ve processed it with the support of some pretty amazing sex coaches, but even now that I work as a sex coach, I don’t doubt that there’s more shame covertly hiding within me somewhere too.

Living in the society that we do, it’s almost impossible not to pick up negative ideas around what it means to be sexual.

New Zealand may be becoming less and less religious, but ideas about sex being a sin remain strong.

Negative messaging comes in hot and heavy – particularly if the sex you’re having is queer, kinky, non-monogamous or in any way out of the “ordinary”.

You don’t have control over what environments you’ve grown up within and where you’ve picked up beliefs around sex in the past. But you do have control over the environments that you create now and the beliefs that you choose to feed.

My number one tip to reduce sexual shame is to consciously create sex-positive environments.

Talk about sex with your friends, go to pole dancing or twerk fitness classes, attend burlesque shows, listen to podcasts and read books that include healthy, shame-free information about anatomy and pleasure.

The more that you include sex-adjacent things in your life, the more you normalise this act.

If you’re a parent who wants your children to grow up with a positive relationship to sex, your biggest role is education. Understand the gaps in the sex education that will be given to your kids by their schools (typically this will only cover contraception, STIs and basic anatomy) and become a reliable source of information that your kids feel they can turn to. When you answer their questions honestly using age-appropriate information and without getting flustered, they’ll turn to you more and more.

Another powerful thing to implement in your household is some light PDA with your partner (if you have one). There are obvious natural limits to this, but cuddling on the couch while you watch a movie or exchanging shoulder massages on a Sunday afternoon shows your children that physical affection is a natural, healthy and welcome part of many loving relationships.

There’s no time like the present to rebuild the beliefs you hold around sex so that they serve you and those around you. Your sex life will thank you for it.