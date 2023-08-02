Tova O'Brien on handling failure and setting boundaries

Much lauded and awarded journalist Tova O’Brien joined the Stuff whānau recently, bringing her tenacious, clear-headed voice into the role of Chief Political Correspondent where she joins the company’s astute political team helping shape the 2023 election coverage - and beyond.

Tova herself has made the news numerous times over the past few years, in a way few male journalists generate headlines and in a way that detracts from her incredible career and intellect.

She’s previously been named Political Journalist of the Year at the 2019 Voyager Media Awards, Best Presenter (News and Current Affairs) at the 2021 NZTV Awards and Broadcast Reporter of the Year at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards, amongst other numerous accolades.

Balancing life in the public eye (including high profile job closings) with her news nous is a work in progress for Tova who explains that for her, “there’s no separation between health and mental health.”

Herewith insight into how Tova deals with failure (“terribly”) and the importance of friends and family.

What hours do you work each day?

I’m still feeling that out as we build the new role but with an election campaign coming up I hope to work all of them!

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

What is this? I’ve been very lucky to love so much what I do that there hasn’t been much of a demarcation but I’ve learnt that’s not always healthy and there have probably been times I should have tried for more balance - not just for myself but the people in my life.

What time do you wake up?

In my last job as a breakfast show host I was up at 3.30am which I perversely and unexpectedly loved. These days it’s far more civilised, around 6.30am or when I go to the gym before work, 6am.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF “I’ve had to be far more conscious of the things I need to do to take care of myself” explains Tova.

What do you have for breakfast?

Black coffee x 2.

Do you have an exercise routine?

If I’m going through a good phase, I go to the gym a few times a week for weights (I’m cardio averse), walk everywhere (my 1976 model car’s been in the shop a very long time), have a tennis lesson once a week (that’s been paused since I lost my job), do yoga once a week (though the incredible Astanga Yoga Centre on Great North Road has just been shut down after 25 years because the landlord put the rent up to unaffordable levels).

I enjoy it all for different reasons. I’ve always loved walking, my mum’s a massive walker so it’s been a big part of my day since I was a kid. I particularly love walking anywhere near water, trees and shops. Yoga, because it forces me to be present and slow my whirring thoughts. Tennis, because I was learning something new. And the gym, cos music and dem gains.

But I’m no exercise saint. Sometimes I fall out of good habits or if I’m wrecked I might not exercise as much - even though I know it will probably make me feel worse.

Do you use supplements? If so, what?

Magnesium for sleep.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

I try to listen to my own body and experience. I know how much of a difference physical exercise has on my mental wellbeing which again, isn’t to say I’m a saint but I know what I need to be doing to be feeling my best. Also, I always listen to my mum - or at least know she’s right.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress - work, family, finances, health?

Traditionally work and this year, the absence of work. I was torn up by the shutdown of Today FM.

And what do you do to manage it?

To be honest, for far too long this year I didn’t manage it well but when I really needed to turn things around, I flew home to London to be with my mum for a bit. It was the circuit breaker I needed. Family and friends are everything.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

It used to be 8.30pm on the breakfast show but now it’s a wild 10.30pm. I go through phases of sleeping very well or terribly when there’s a lot on my mind.

What do you spend on your wellbeing?

Beyond my cheap and cheerful gym membership everything else is sporadic so no regular breakdown.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

Terribly. For a long time this year I blamed myself for the shutdown of Today FM. I’m a proficient self-flagellater and over-analyser so I lean quite heavily on the people I love when I’m grappling with failure, real or perceived.

And how do you deal with stressed employees, colleagues?

Listen and try to alleviate or help with whatever is causing the immediate stress. Then listen some more, chances are there’s more to it than the obvious imminent deadline or whatever.

What do you do for fun?

I’m basically saying friends and family for every answer but friends and family! I love them. I love eating with them, talking with them, dancing with them, drinking with them, walking with them. Swimming in summer, live music, reading, watching movies all bring me enormous joy too.

Favourite free stress-buster?

I live at the base of Maungawhau, even a quick blat up the maunga works magic.

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

Being aware of it. Journalism can lend itself to ‘working hard, playing hard’ but after a lot of upheaval especially in the last couple of years I’ve had to be far more conscious of the things I need to do to take care of myself. For me, there’s no separation between health and mental health.