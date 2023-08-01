Experts warning about dangers of the 'Barbie foot' challenge

A new viral foot challenge inspired by box office hit movie Barbie is picking up pace around the world, but health experts warn of potential dangers for those who step up.

The Barbie foot challenge is trending on TikTok, inspired by a scene in the film in which actress Margot Robbie slips out of her high heels to walk to tippy toes without the support of the shoes.

People are wading in with videos of their own attempts to imitate the Barbie doll’s famous arched feet and Barbie’s shoeless walk.

Tagged “#barbiefootchallenge” and #barbiefeet, attempts to walk vary.

While dancers nail the challenge, others merely walk in Barbie’s shadow, lose balance and fall over.

Foot challenge hashtags have attracted more than 80m views with a search for “Barbie Foot Challenge” increasing 2950% in a week, since the release of the movie, reported The New York Post.

Health experts warn of the potential danger of the challenge.

Andrew Jones, lead podiatrist at Hamilton based Waikato Podiatry Clinic, said it could lead to sprains, fractures, and pain not just in the foot but in the rest of the body.

“In the space of a week if a considerable time was spent in the Barbie position things like sesamoiditis (inflammation in the balls of foot), metatarsal head pain and planter plate injuries (injuries to ligament holding toes in place) and stress fractures may occur.”

Trying to force feet out of their natural 90 degrees ankle and “foot flat position” makes a person unstable leading to injuries and falls.

“The high heel position places the ankle in a less stable position that is more likely to result in an ankle inversion sprain. Essentially this is due to the bony structure of the ankle and the way the bones sit on each other.”

Supplied Andrew Jones, lead podiatrist at Waikato podiatry, says people could injure themselves doing the Barbie challenge

While ballerinas may be able to take the challenge, dancers have spent time building their bodies, he said.

“Before a ballet dancer is permitted to graduate to demi -point or point, they are expected to have done a series of foot strengthening and conditioning exercises to progressively allow the foot and leg to adequately deal with the change in position and the increased load.”

Podiatrists regularly dealt with injuries from shoes, he said, citing ACC data of 2500 high heel-related claims between 2017 and 2022.

“Platforms were another fad that honestly where nearly impossible to walk in for any distance and a significant fall hazard.”

New Zealanders might be better to keep their feet on the ground rather than try to walk like Barbie as recent data made available by ACC revealed 51 injuries in New Zealand in the last 12-months from the down-to-earth Croc.