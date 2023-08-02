A psychiatrist diagnosed Lauren Dickason with psychotic depression. What is this condition?

Lauren Dickason appears in the High Court in Christchurch for the first day of her trial. Dickason is accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru in 2021.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

“What’s psychotic depression?” a friend asked this week.

She’d been following the trial at the High Court, Christchurch, of South African doctor Lauren Dickason who is accused of murdering her three daughters.

She has pleaded not guilty, arguing insanity and infanticide.

The trial, which has gripped national attention, is underpinned by the question: Was a severe mental health issue behind the offending?

In giving evidence, American psychiatrist Susan Hatters-Friedman told the court Dickason had “at the time of offending presented with a major depressive disorder with psychotic features.”

She had “become out of touch with reality,” the court heard.

It’s not lawful, nor ethical, for a psychologist to comment on the trial or Dickason’s mental state, so this is a brief dive into psychotic depression, arguably the most severe form of depression.

What’s psychotic depression?

Psychosis is when your perception of reality is different to that of others, and you may struggle to know the difference between what’s real – and what’s not. It’s not, as is often thought by the public and shown in movies, a “split personality”.

During a psychotic episode, you may see or hear things or voices that others can’t (hallucinations) or develop unusual or distorted beliefs (delusions).

You may have paranoid thoughts; e.g. that others are watching or trying to harm you, or you are being sent special messages by the universe.

Psychosis can happen during a major depressive episode, as in psychotic depression (also referred to as depression with psychotic features). But not all depressed people experience psychosis – each can exist independently.

Anyone, regardless of age, gender, culture and socioeconomic status, can experience psychosis. It is relatively common: around three in 100 people will have an experience at some time in their lives. Most of those will have their first episode between 18 and 30 years, triggered by a mental health condition, extreme life stress or drug use.

Psychosis can be challenging to diagnose. Information has to be gathered from a range of sources, as the person may have limited recollection of the episode. Mental health professionals are often making an assessment in retrospect; in criminal cases this can be months, or years, after the episode.

Additionally, psychotic features such as delusional beliefs can be hard to differentiate from the occasional faulty thinking that many of us experience, particularly when we’re under stress.

This all means psychosis is underdiagnosed – or at times confused with other mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.

Diagnosis relies on collating the person’s story, including the context in which the psychosis occurs, and weaving it together with the symptoms. Symptoms vary between individuals and may interfere with work, study, parenting, relationships and everyday life. The signs may be mild and fleeting at first, becoming clearer and more severe over time. Without treatment, the person can become more and more convinced of psychotic thoughts, as the mind acts as an echo chamber confirming their faulty thinking.

Mental health professionals take psychotic symptoms extremely seriously because of the threat of self-harm. When people are in an acute psychotic state suicide rates are higher than for those of depression.

As a psychologist in private practice, I see many clients with depression and mood disorders, but those with active psychosis require specialise intervention and a higher level of care.

I was once asked to see an older woman brought in by her frightened daughter. She was in a confused mental state after immigrating to New Zealand from the UK.

Stuff For those who develop clinically significant psychosis, it can be debilitating and scary for both the person and their family.

She had no mental health history other than being a chronic worrier, but the adjustment to a new country had exacerbated it – she was dazed, disoriented, panicky and unable to sleep. She hearing voices, and having paranoid thoughts that she was being followed by an evil force who wanted to hurt her. Feeling she couldn’t escape it, she made an attempt to end her life.

With medication and good support she was able to settle both her anxiety and the psychotic thoughts. And like 20% of those who experience psychosis it was a “one-off”, she had no further experiences and recovered to rebuild a good life.

Many of us go through stressful times when we “imagine” things or fixate on faulty or distorted thoughts. But for those who develop clinically significant psychosis, it can be debilitating and scary for both the person and their family. Those who engage in regretful behaviour while psychotic can suffer huge and persistent trauma from their actions.

On the positive side, most psychotic experiences are temporary and disappear with treatment and time. The earlier the symptoms are identified, the more likely a good recovery. And when symptoms are well managed, people can go on to live productively and happily.