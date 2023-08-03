Influencer's death 'of malnutrition' - a stark warning why we shouldn't take health advice off social media

The death of a social media influencer ‘of malnutrition’ shows why we shouldn’t take health advice straight from social media, experts warn.

Zhanna Samsonova, a Russian blogger who regularly posted about her extreme diet of raw tropical fruit on Instagram and TikTok, died last month from an infection in Malaysia, with friends “horrified” how emaciated she had become.

The 39-year-old claimed she had not drunk water for six years, drinking fruit and vegetable juices instead.

“I eat simple food, although I have a lot of experience as a raw food chef,” she wrote on social media. “I love creating my own recipes and inspiring people to eat healthier.”

She boasted of eating no salt, oil or protein and insisted that she never caught a cold.

Her official cause of death has not been revealed. Her mother blamed it on a “cholera-like infection”, but friends say she had become more emaciated and died of malnutrition.

New Zealand experts in disordered eating expressed concern about dangers of blindly following online eating trends.

Otago University anorexia researcher and psychologist Dr Jenny Jordan said it was “horrifying”.

“This tragic death illustrates how incredibly dangerous fad diets are. Social influencers have a powerful influence ... and young people are particularly susceptible to these kinds of messages. It is clear looking at the photos that this woman was extremely emaciated and likely had anorexia nervosa.”

While there was no single factor causing disordered eating, social media played an important role in increasing risk for some people, she said.

“There is accumulating evidence of poor mental health outcomes such as greater depression, stress and low self-esteem being associated with high use of social media. Platforms favoured by young people such as TokTok and Instagram have significant focus on appearance-related content, which is associated with increased body dissatisfaction.”

A person’s poor body image can be exacerbated by highly curated social media images representing appearance ideals.

“For some, this will then increase the risk of dieting and unhealthy weight control practices, which can lead into the development of disordered eating and then full-blown eating disorders.”

Even seemingly healthy food can be harmful if taken to extremes, she said.

“Orthorexia, sometimes called clean eating, is one of the newer eating disorders that is not yet fully recognised in diagnostic manuals. It takes good healthy dietary advice to extremes and becomes a preoccupation that dominates their lives and can have extreme impacts on health as has been seen here."

Stuff Registered nutritionist Claire Turnbull believes there is a link between the rise in eating disorders and social media

While the thought of just eating fruit or going without water might sound unappealing, registered nutritionist Claire Turnbull says extreme eating can become popular when packaged into alluring videos by social media.

“The influencer might have had good intentions in sharing her diet. Fruit has that ‘good vibe’ feel around it. I’m sure she didn’t intentionally set out to harm people, but social media can be incredibly harmful in sharing incorrect information about what is good for you.

“Social media is very powerful. By their very name, influencers can hugely sway people’s beliefs. Young people have grown up with social media so it can mean they lack ability to be discerning about content from influencers that should raise big red flags.”

