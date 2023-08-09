Seven terrible pieces of life advice — and how to counter them

Do what you love and you’ll never work a day again in your life, goes the old saying.

We’re all guided by what we know – or what we’ve heard.

Including those random nuggets of “wisdom” that drop into our lives from parents, teachers and social media and embed themselves into our psyches.

As a therapist, I’m careful not to use those lines. I don’t want to be a walking, talking social media meme. But, more importantly, they’re frequently wrong.

They set a weird, misguided gold standard for living that’s unhelpful in the 21st century. And have no relevance to the people we are – or turn into.

Here are seven of my favourites.

Do what you love and you’ll never work a day again in your life.

Yes, you will. Even doing what you love involves work. Even the best jobs have boring bits. And hard bits. Along with challenges, setbacks, difficulties. So don’t fool yourself.

And remember that an obsession with doing what you love can test, even wreck, your important relationships. Don’t do that unless your chief aim in life is to have your job title etched on your gravestone. Then it’s fine.

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.

Whoever came up with this gem wasn’t thinking about the psychological impact of name-calling or verbal bullying. Nor about online abuse, about how words used in derogatory ways can significantly impact a person’s mental health. Anxiety, depression, substance abuse, eating disorders and a lifetime of struggles with self-worth, to name a few.

Horribly outdated, needs to go straight to the tip.

You have to love yourself before you can love anyone else.

So much pressure! As a therapist I see many people who struggle to like, let alone love, themselves. And many of them love their people – parents, partners, kids and friends – very well indeed. There’s no denying that a good, sound, appreciation of yourself can serve you well in life, as well as love. But self-love (I prefer self-acceptance) is a work in progress. You don’t have to radically accept yourself in order to do well in the world. You just have to hold it as a possibility and keep working towards it.

Everything happens for a reason.

No. Just no. I’ve seen good people brought to their knees by tragedy, heartbreak and I can’t think of any justifiable reason for it. Sometimes, shit just happens. Sure, maybe you can eventually find meaning in suffering, but you don’t have to. You can just call it shit and leave it at that.

Live each day as if it is your last.

I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t spend my last day on Earth unloading the dishwasher or paying bills. I wouldn’t spend it at my desk. I wouldn’t do chores. I wouldn’t check my social media feeds or my banking app. I wouldn’t exercise. I wouldn’t be responsible for anything – or anyone.

I’d just go hang with my favourite people in the sun (if there’s sun), have a laugh, wind up the music, eat hot chips and have a glass of chilled wine. Which would be excellent. But every day? Not sure where that would take me.

Actually, I am sure, and it wouldn’t be good.

Never go to bed angry.

Good in principle because we all like the idea of drifting off to sleep every night with our relationships in perfect order. But in reality? Couples fight. And some fights need time and space to settle. More importantly, some people need time and space to cool down and get their thoughts in order. Conflict does need to be addressed but not always in the moment. Figuring out a plan that works for you both is a better strategy.

You’ll never get that time back again.

Often said to people with young kids who are supposed to be making the most of every precious minute. Sigh. Anyone who has been around young kids knows that the best laid plans often end with tears and mushy food all over someone’s face (not necessarily the child’s). You don’t have to make every moment count. You just need to be as present as you can – for the bad, annoying and frustrating times as well as the good.

As we get older we realise that a lot of life’s moments, or phases, we couldn’t be paid enough to go back to. Sixteen again? Not for me, thanks.

So just be aware that time passes slowly, until it doesn’t. Make sure that when the time comes, you’ll be able to look yourself square in the rest home mirror and say this: “Good job. I gave it my best.”