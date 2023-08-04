US mum of two dies from drinking too much water

A woman in Indiana, US has died after drinking roughly 2L of water in a span of 20 minutes.

The 35-year-old mother of two, Ashley Summers, died from water intoxication shortly after a family trip to Lake Freeman in Indiana, the Daily Mail reported.

Summers’ brother, Devon Miller told local network WRTV that his sister was feeling dehydrated during the trip and couldn’t quench her thirst. She also had a headache and felt lightheaded.

“Someone said she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes,” said Miller.

“I mean, an average water bottle is like 16 ounces (500ml), so that was 64 ounces that she drank in a span of 20 minutes. That’s half a gallon (nearly 2L). That’s what you’re supposed to drink in a whole day.”

After returning home, Summers passed out in her garage. She was admitted to the IU Health Arnett Hospital, but she never regained consciousness.

Facebook Ashley Summers was on the lake with her husband and two daughters when she began feeling ill.

"My sister, Holly, called me, and she was just an absolute wreck. She was like 'Ashley is in the hospital. She has brain swelling, they don’t know what’s causing it, they don’t know what they can do to get it to go down, and it’s not looking good,'" Miller told WRTV.

At the hospital, the doctors diagnosed Summers with hyponatremia, which is also referred to as water toxicity.

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information in the US, hyponatremia is a common electrolyte abnormality caused by an excess of total body water when compared to total body sodium content.

STUFF Eight glasses a day has been the mantra for years — but it's not a hard and fast rule.

Dr Blake Froberg, a toxicologist with IU Health, told WRTV this rare cause of death is more likely to occur to someone who works outside often or does exercise during the hot summer months.

“There are certain things that can make someone more at risk for it, but the overall thing that happens is that you have too much water and not enough sodium in your body," said Dr Froberg.

"Make sure that you’re drinking things that have electrolytes and sodium and some potassium.”