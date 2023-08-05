Cold hands, warm heart really is true, scientists find

The genes behind Raynaud's disease – a condition that can leave fingers and toes feeling painfully cold – appear to trigger a response that keeps inner organs warm, researchers say.

It is said that those with cold hands have a warm heart.

Now scientists have proven the adage is true, after discovering the genes behind Raynaud’s disease appear to trigger a response that keeps the inner organs warm, at the expense of the outer limbs.

More than 10 million people in Britain suffer from Raynaud’s, a condition that disrupts the blood circulation, often leaving the fingers and toes feeling painfully cold or numb.

In some cases, it can turn the digits white or blue, and lead to ulcers.

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London used data from the UK Biobank to study the genetic profiles of more than 9000 people affected by Raynaud’s, finding variations in two genes.

One was the alpha-2A-adrenergic receptor for adrenaline – ADRA2A – a stress receptor that causes the small blood vessels to contract.

“This makes sense when it’s cold or dangerous, because the body has to supply the inside of the body with blood,” said Dr Maik Pietzner, health data chairman of Queen Mary’s Precision Healthcare Research Institute (PHURI).

“In Raynaud’s patients, however, this receptor seemed to be particularly active.”

A ‘vasospastic’ condition

Raynaud’s is known as a “vasospastic” condition, which means that small blood vessels near the surface of the skin have spasms that can limit blood flow.

A second gene variation – transcription factor IRX1 – which is linked to the ability of blood vessels to dilate, was also found to be more common in people with Raynaud’s.

“It may activate genes that prevent constricted vessels from relaxing as they would normally do,” added Pietzner.

“Together with the overactive adrenaline receptor, this may then lead to the vessels not supplying enough blood for a longer period of time, which leads to the observed white fingers and toes.”

Fa Barboza/Unsplash There are currently no real treatments for Raynaud’s disease.

The researchers also showed that people with a genetic predisposition to low blood sugar levels have an increased risk of Raynaud’s phenomenon, suggesting that eating regular meals and avoiding over-exercising could help.

There are currently no real treatments for Raynaud’s, with doctors limited to relying on medications for high blood pressure, which can cause side effects. Sufferers are usually advised to stay as warm as possible to avoid attacks.

‘Findings could unlock therapeutic avenues’

Experts hope the new findings could help develop new drugs or show how old ones could be repurposed. The antidepressant mirtazapine is already known to suppress ADRA2A.

Dr Emma Blamont, head of research for Scleroderma and Raynaud’s UK, said: “We know that attacks can be brought on by certain triggers like cold and stress, but relatively little is known about why some people experience Raynaud’s and others don’t.

“For the millions of people living with this condition, simple everyday tasks can be a challenge, so research like this, which significantly advances our understanding of Raynaud’s and the role that genetics may play in causing it, is crucial.

“The next step is to confirm these important findings in more diverse population groups and validate the results through functional studies.

“If successful, these findings could help us unlock more new therapeutic avenues for Raynaud’s leading to better, more targeted and kinder treatments.”

Prof Claudia Langenberg, director of the PHURI, added: “I am convinced that our findings provide a path to novel effective medications.

“Already approved drugs that more or less specifically inhibit the function of ADRA2A could be an alternative, such as the antidepressant mirtazapine.”

The research, which was conducted with the Berlin Institute of Health, was published in the journal Nature Communications.