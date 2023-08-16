How to be the perfect mother-in-law (or at least not a wicked one)

Jane Fonda playing a less than perfect mother-in-law to Jennifer Lopez’s character in the movie, Monster in Law.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: I’m soon to be a mother-in-law – and I’m scared.

I mean, mothers-in-law get a bad rap. I’m not sure where it started but the “monster in law” image persists.

Controlling, domineering, blindly protective of their precious offspring, it seems even the best of mothers-in-law can’t win. Perhaps we can blame the movies; perhaps ageism and sexism play a part -- women of a certain age make an easy target.

All therapists have heard plenty of “wicked” mothers-in-law stories, mostly from distressed daughters-in-law. Like the one who insisted her daughter-in-law wear her wedding dress, or another who made her daughter-in-law breastfeed through repeat breast infections, or a third who kept saying her son’s ex would have been a better choice for him.

I’ve also heard from plenty of mothers-in-law who have a tense or fractured relationship with their child’s partner. As one woman said: “I want to be more involved with my grandkids but I’m careful. My daughter-in-law is prickly - I’m terrified of getting it wrong with her.”

Interestingly, tension seems to run highest between the women in the dynamic. From therapeutic experience, the struggles between mothers and daughters-in-law easily trump those involving men.

The tricky love triangle

supplied The most obvious source of tension is the in-law “love triangle” – the challenge to the emotional ties that bind.

While not all mothers and daughters-in-law have negative relationships – and some have brilliant ones – there are a number of reasons why conflicts may flare.

Cultural differences often play a role, leading to misunderstandings and clashes in beliefs, values, and traditions.

Beyond that, the most obvious source of tension is the in-law “love triangle” – the challenge to the emotional ties that bind. This can lead to jealousy, possessiveness – or even set up a sense of competition as mother and daughter-in-law vie for the affection and attention of the child/partner. Mothers can struggle when they are replaced as the no.1 female in their sons’ lives. Daughters-in-law may find it hard to adjust and need validation from their partners. And partners get stuck in the middle.

A lack of boundaries, unresolved conflicts from the past, interference by parents (particularly around parenting) and miscommunication can also contribute.

At its worst, the conflict can break up a relationship. I recall a client being desperate to improve the relationship between his mother and his wife. He’d grown up in a tight family but the tension between the two women had strained it almost irreparably: family get-togethers were hell and he and his wife fought bitterly over it.

So how to be the perfect mother-in-law – or at least not a wicked one? Given that I am a rookie, I turned to the experts – women loved by their daughters-in-law – for advice.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Labour leader Chris Hipkins details the party's new parental leave policy.

Accept their choice.

Adult kids can make poor choices in love and it’s hard for a parent to watch that, knowing how it might play out. But be careful how you voice your concerns -- unless you are worried about their safety. Then, speak up.

Know your place.

Your relationship with your child will change. Their allegiance is now with their partner. When pushed, they’ll choose their partner over you even if it’s just to preserve their pride and that may have consequences, like limiting you from having a relationship with any grandchildren. Respect, don’t undermine, their relationship. It’s okay, you can still love your child from second place.

Don’t idealise your child.

It’s natural to take your child’s side when things are rough, but remember no-one is perfect – not even your own progeny.

Be confidential.

When your child offloads, keep it to yourself. Problems between couples often pass quickly. Listen and encourage them to come to their own solutions. Try not to judge – if you hold onto grievances it will taint your behaviour towards your son or daughter-in-law.

Help in practical ways.

Don’t rush in to reorganise the pantry, clean the house or teach the kids table manners. Partners may take it as a commentary on their ability to run the house or be a parent or partner. Give your time where you can and offer to help take the load off.

Keep boundaries.

Never arrive unannounced. Don’t comment on the state of the house, piles of washing, grandkids running amok or whatever you think needs doing. People have different priorities.

Don’t be needy.

Obviously.

Never say “in my day”.

Because that day has long gone and it will make you seem older than you are.

Be thoughtful.

Praise them. Do nice things. Show an interest in their work and what matters to them. Remember you are building a unique relationship. It might turn into a wonderful bond, one you never would have had otherwise.

But, if it doesn’t, lean into the old saying: You can’t choose your child’s partner. But you can choose how you treat them.