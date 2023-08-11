Why you should stop having sex now, according to a sex coach

It can feel easier to avoid physical touch altogether than to say no again and again.

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

I spend much of my time supporting people to have more sex. And believe it or not, for many couples the most effective way to do this is to stop having it.

I prescribe month-long sex hiatuses to my clients if they’re experiencing either of these two situations.

The first is when platonic intimacy is being avoided out of fear that it will lead to sex. Many people who struggle to get turned-on will avoid kissing their partner goodnight in bed or getting too cuddly on the couch out of concern that they’re going to get the wrong idea.

It can feel easier to avoid physical touch altogether than to say no again and again. However, this can lead to these relationships being characterised by distance, conflict and feelings of neglect.

The second reason I would recommend a sex break is if one party is regularly finding themselves feeling pressure around sex. Interestingly, this is typically pressure that they’re putting on themselves as they don’t want their partner to feel rejected or sad, rather than something being applied by their partner.

Whether this leads to them having sex when they don’t want to or simply feeling bad for saying no, a negative association gets created between intimacy and a sense of obligation and anxiety. Taking a month-long break disrupts this connection and creates an opportunity to build a more pleasurable, desirous relationship to sex.

While going cold turkey for a month is typically how I recommend that couples approach this, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. It’s up to each couple to determine what is going to best suit their lifestyle and needs.

One client who I worked with was the lower libido partner in the relationship. Her partner equated sex directly with feeling loved, so for him, a month-long sex break was not an option. They came to an alternative solution.

During the week, penetrative sex was off the table. This created space for more platonic intimacy to be incorporated into their time together, which fuelled feelings of love and connection and gave the woman’s turn-on time to build up without pressure.

On the weekends, sex was an option again. This catered to the male partner’s love language, and he never found himself feeling rejected like he had struggled with in the past.

However you want your approach to look, ensure that the sense of obligation and pressure is removed, space for platonic intimacy is created, and there is time for desire to come to the fore once more.

Naturally, requesting a break from sex is a conversation that needs to be approached gently. It’s important to emphasise the motivation behind why you want to do this.

Share with your partner things like how you miss all of the make out sessions that characterised the early days of your relationship. Tell them how much you love the sex that you have together, and that you want to do whatever it takes to resurrect your libido so that you can have more of it. Frame the conversation in a positive light to help to quell any doubts that they may have.

What can also assist with this is to consider what you may each be worried that you will lose if you stop having sex. Is sex the main quality time you spend together without devices getting in the way? Is this when you compliment and voice your love for each other? Knowing this means that you can brainstorm ways that you can continue to meet each other’s needs through this experience in a loving and playful way.

Keep in mind that just because you’re not having penetrative sex, it doesn’t mean that you can’t do sexy things together. Sensual massages, oral sex, mutual masturbation and more can become even more tantalising when you know that things can’t go any further than that.

We all want what we can’t have. And while it can initially sound counterintuitive to take time off sex in order to have more sex in the long run, this approach has transformed many sex lives.