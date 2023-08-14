Mums, you don't have to put up with leaking wee

Dianna French's son has a disability that means the family have a lot of washing to do. They were warned they could face a bill under a new water charging scheme, and French is fuming that 'bureaucracy' has meant she was sent a bill, despite being exempt. (Video first published September 2022).

Serena Solomon is a writer, mum of two small children and enjoys holidays on her own.

Cue scene at trampoline park a few months ago: I do a big jump and there’s a gush of wee. Then, another jump and another gush. I try harder to hold it in. I fail, but the kids – Ms 2 and Mr 4 – are having so much fun, I want to keep up with them.

By the end of the hour-long session, you can see the dampness on my shorts. The dads probably assumed I was sweating, but the mums will have known exactly what was up.

That’s because about one-third of women who have given birth will likely experience some degree of urinary incontinence. One in 10 women – that’s 10%! – experience faecal incontinence where gas, liquid or solid faecal matter makes a surprise escape occasionally or regularly.

The impacts are far-reaching, from limiting joyful trampoline moments to women pulling out of exercise altogether, increasing the chances of life-threatening illnesses like heart disease and diabetes.

Then there are mental illness pressures brought on by isolation and shame, as well as financial ramifications. Would you go to an office if you had no idea when your next involuntary fart was coming?

“People neglect [pelvic floor health] because it's a taboo area. People don't talk about it. People don't admit to it,” says Dr Melissa Davidson, a physiotherapist who specialises in the pelvic floor, the muscle group that squeezes and relaxes to help the body control wee, poo and gas.

“‘Oh well, you had a baby. That’s the woman’s lot’ and it’s like, ‘Uh, no, This is 2023. This is not the woman’s lot. This is treatable’,” she said, adding that shame, lack of awareness and cost of treatment are common barriers to women seeking help.

Treatment through pelvic health physiotherapy is about 80% successful, according to Davidson, who is based in Taupo. Her patients range from a woman who returned to playing rugby after receiving treatment for urinary incontinence to a woman who, for 13 years, wouldn’t leave her house until she had a bowel movement to reduce the chance of faecal incontinence.

“She is now continent. She is jumping on the trampoline. That was one of her goals that she wanted. She's returned to work full-time. She is no longer socially isolated,” said Davidson.

Pelvic floor muscles can weaken and overstretch during pregnancy or vaginal births (although mothers who birth via caesarian can also be affected). Birth injuries such as perineal tears can also contribute to a weakened pelvic floor that sometimes doesn’t result in incontinence until years later. Pain during sex and reduced enjoyment from orgasms are other indicators of pelvic floor muscles in disarray.

Treatment typically starts with an internal exam, where yes, the therapist uses their fingers to gauge the strength and coordination of the pelvic floor muscles through the vagina (I can attest that it’s way more comfortable than a pap smear). They also look for birth injuries, like tears, that haven’t healed well or went undetected. An external exam is possible for those who feel uncomfortable, although it is less informative, said Davidson.

The most common remedy is daily pelvic floor exercises, sometimes called Keegles, where women repetitively contract and release their pelvic floor muscles, strengthening them over about six months.

However, it’s a tough exercise to do correctly without guidance. (If you do attempt the exercises through a YouTube tutorial and there’s no improvement in three to four weeks, book yourself into a physiotherapist for some instruction, said Davidson).

“A lot of what we do is education and self-management strategies so that women can take care of themselves,” said Liz Childs, a Wellington-based pelvic floor physiotherapist and educator.

Once the muscles are at an ideal strength, patients can reduce their daily exercises to a few times a week or risk a relapse. “If you're leaking every day, you remember to do your exercises, but once you get better you carry on for a while and it kind of falls off the radar,” said Childs.

She encourages patients to come for yearly checkups like a dentist. Surgery is a possibility if physiotherapy doesn’t work, she added.

At Childs’ Wellington clinic, patients typically pay about $500 over the course of four to five sessions, otherwise they face long public waitlists. Davidson polled 23 different hospitals in July and found waitlists ranged from two to 104 weeks depending upon severity of a patient's pelvic health.

The good news for women who sustained a birth injury –even something as insignificant as a first-degree tear– from a baby born on or after October 1, 2022, ACC will help cover pelvic floor treatment costs.

Davidson recently launched a website listing many of New Zealand’s physiotherapists who are trained in pelvic health treatment. She is also advocating for GPs to start a conversation by asking women if they are experiencing any poor pelvic health side effects.

“You can go to your GP and get a wellness check at six weeks and it’s funded, but it’s for the baby,” said Davidson.

“Where’s the wellness check for the mother?”

