How to have your best one night stand yet

Do you want them to leave straight away or stay the night?

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

Too often, one night stands become experiences seeped in shame and, particularly if you’re a woman, lacking in orgasms. But it doesn’t need to be this way.

If casual sex is something that appeals to you, there are some crucial things for you to include in your next rendezvous so that you can experience more empowerment, pleasure and climaxes.

There are many reasons why you might want a one night stand, and if you want a positive experience, the first step is to check whether your motivations are healthy and realistic.

It’s likely that if you’re trying to get back at an ex or are hoping that this experience will make you feel loved and cared for, you’re going to be disappointed.

However, if you’re looking for sexual novelty, or want to get your needs met within a busy schedule that doesn’t allow time for dating, you’re in the right place.

Once you understand your ‘why,’ the next thing to consider is your ‘how.’

Things like using a condom, prioritising consent and not being too inebriated are a given when it comes to casual sex.

Beyond this, you can get specific with how you want the experience to look so that it meets your desires.

It’s valuable to work this out ahead of time so that you can communicate it early and ensure that things are clear for all parties involved.

You can share that you’d like to have a pressure-free drink at your place beforehand and then decide whether you want to go further. You can also vocalise what you want to have happen afterwards- such as whether you want them to leave straight away or stay the night, and whether you want to keep communication open or closed.

Having these conversations has the added benefit of giving you an idea of how this person responds to boundary setting, and from their responses determine whether they’re someone who you can trust enough to engage in the vulnerable act of sex with.

Remember, you’re never in too deep to call it quits if things aren’t going how you want.

Clear communication ahead of time sets the tone for this to continue once you’re in bed together, when it’s really essential for your pleasure.

The orgasm gap describes how men are much more likely to orgasm during sex than women, and this gap is highest when it comes to casual sex.

In long term relationships, you have the luxury of getting to know each other’s bodies over time. However, with a one night stand, you’re going in blind, so you need to communicate confidently what works for you and what doesn’t.

This is essential if you want to ensure that your chances of orgasm are at their highest.

Share your boundaries before they get crossed, and ask questions to understand what your sexual partner likes and doesn’t like.

The more information you have, the more confident you can be that you’re doing things that they enjoy, which reduces insecurity and uncertainty so you can focus on having a good time.

Keep in mind that communication doesn’t need to be clinical. Share and ask questions in ways that feel flirty and fun as you get to know each other’s bodies.

When things start cooling down again is when some people can start to experience feelings of shame around what has happened. This is when it’s important to bring some compassion to what you’re experiencing.

Shame is an emotional response that arises out of fear that you’ll be judged or ostracised by others.

When there is so much sexual shaming that goes on in society, it’s natural for your body to exhibit some fear of negative repercussions.

Recognise the shame for what it is- something that is arising to ensure that you remain loved and accepted by your peers- and refocus on something positive, like celebrating yourself for how well you communicated your boundaries.

Remember, like everything in life, one night stands can take some practice to find out what approach works best for you. As you experience more of them, you can take note of what worked and continue implementing this until you have your own perfect one night stand recipe.

You might find it liberating to reject the controlling societal norms that state that you should only be sharing your body with someone you love.