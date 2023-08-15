'There’s nothing sexier than a 9 to 5 job': How a generation fell out of love with work

Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened. (First published March 9, 2023)

As sure as the rising sun, in times of economic strain and political division, you could set your watch by a consensus soon emerging that, actually, this is all the fault of the youngest adult generation. They don’t want to work, the received wisdom will go, and ambition has become a dirty word – why can’t they be more like us?

This pattern is nothing new. The “Lost Generation” (those who reached adulthood during World War One) were defined back then by a perceived listlessness and decadence. Meanwhile, the Baby Boomers of the 1960s were lampooned at the time in song, as “Noisy, crazy, dirty, lazy, loafers!” They were also, according to a letter sent to the New York Times in 1986, “not into saving; they were not even into working”.

Generation X, a Newsweek piece in the 1990s claimed, was “a generation (or at least part of a generation) whose every need has been catered to since birth. Now, when they finally face adulthood, they expect the gift-giving to continue.” And the nearly two decades worth of articles defaming millennials as the “me, me, me” cohort has only just abated. Time marched on. Now, it’s the turn of Generation Z – defined as those born between 1997 and 2012 – to be copping it.

And judging by the stream of apathy-led workplace microtrends sparked online by that group, you can perhaps understand why. “Quiet quitting” came first. There followed “Bare Minimum Mondays”, “Career Cushioning” and “Cyberloafing”. The latest is “lazy girl job” – a TikTok celebration of easy office drudgery.

Last week, recruitment agency Adzuna reported a marked rise in young people searching for “lazy girl” – undemanding but highly paid – roles such as office administrator or marketing associate.

So have a generation really fallen out of love with work, and given up on ambition?

Louis, a young tech manager in London, finds the “lazy girl job” trend “incredibly relatable”, as he experiences rat race ennui within a decade of entering the workforce.

He blames his work weary attitude on “how society has been conditioning me to be ambitious, to look for the next big job, more salary, [the pressure] to get the next better flat, etcetera…” he says.

Unsplash Do Gen Z want to work?

“I’ve never been paid better in my life, but I’ve also never been more miserable in my work in my life. There’s nothing sexier to me [now] than a 9 to 5 at a big company, with all the anonymity that having a boss that’s lost in a huge pyramid scale of middle management who is not on my back, a job where I can just walk off at five and just do other things and not think about it too much outside of the workplace.”

The housing market – specifically how difficult it is for first-time buyers to save for a mortgage, and especially in London – is a major factor in his malaise. As is the cost of living crisis in the city. “The gap between the wage compensation we’re getting for the time we put into work versus the cost of everything that is a basic commodity… It’s so extreme now,” he laments.

“You have to hustle incredibly hard, job hop and be incredibly aggressive with your progression. That is exhausting. I absolutely hate applying for jobs, I absolutely hate interviews, they suck the life out of me. Right now I just want a place that will keep me for long enough for me to figure out if it’s going to be okay and if I can do this for long.”

At the moment, he’s tempted to scale down his ambitions and find such a job, in order to gain a greater sense of fulfilment outside of work. “The money is justification, but is it enough of a justification any more? I’m kind of scared of the whole ‘becoming a freelancer’ thing, so a lazy-ish job which is within my realm, but paid a bit less, in the anonymity of a big company, [where] I just need to do exactly what’s required, not much more, even if it’s a bit less, it’s fine. That is probably going to be what I end up doing.”

Unsplash Gen Z

Among his peers, he says, “a lot of us just want something that’s enough to pay the bills, and not be too unhappy, to find fulfilment in other places and the time and opportunities that leave us outside of it.” Ultimately, “just give me a simple office job”.

The attitudinal differences to work among different generations are now so stark that some City firms employ historians to advise them on such matters. A 2023 Cigna survey of 12,000 global workers found that 91% of 18-to-24-year-olds report being stressed (compared to 84% on average); while 39% of Gen-Z cited financial insecurity as their leading stressor. Among millennials, it was 34%; among Gen-X it was 29%.

A separate survey, this time by US job site CareerBuilder, found last year that the top priority for Gen-Z workers is higher pay. A similar question posed by PwC to millennials in 2011 discovered that career progression and personal development were more valuable than financial reward.

Tom O’Brien, talent acquisition manager at GateOne, a leading digital and business transformation consultancy, interviews Gen-Z applicants for entry-level analyst roles almost weekly. A millennial himself, he was “overjoyed” to earn £18,000 (NZ$38k) when he started in the industry over a decade ago, but finds the next generation have higher expectations – even when analysts could be on £30k per year.

“Interestingly, they get a bit shocked that they aren’t being paid more. And that’s a big salary, as a graduate. It may be because there’s more data online about salaries, so they see graduate salaries can be £40k. But yes, that’s in banking, where you work every hour of the day… and night. In consulting it’s still big hours, but you get a much better work/life balance,” he says.

He is increasingly asked in interviews about “culture, values and holidays, which is absolutely fair enough, to me, because those things are very important”. He’s also noticed Gen-Z is broadly pro the office, which isn’t a headline bellowed by many newspapers.

In truth, data shows that post-pandemic, the 20-24 age bracket are less likely to work from home than any other age group. Having missed it during lockdown, they want the social benefits that come with that, too. It’s their millennial bosses, who are more likely to have children and feel they’ve had their time commuting, who are keenest on staying at home.

“The majority [of Gen-Z] actually like to be in the office, and are beginning to realise the best way of learning is to be in the office surrounded by other like-minded people to learn your craft,” O’Brien says. “The way I see it is that their beginning attitude to a job is frustrating, but once they understand the ways of working, it becomes more clear. What I’ve found is that they don’t always give it the opportunity.”

Meaning they might ask for more money, or leave, prematurely? “Yes, the whole patience of letting a role evolve, or an opportunity evolve. Sometimes what they expect is instant results.” Gen-Z is no less ambitious or hungry, then, but it might possess a skewed idea of how progression works. “Yes, that’s fair.”

Qumarss Bagheri, a 23-year-old student who studied philosophy at Oxford University, knows “lots of people who took the corporate route”, but it isn’t for him. Since graduating last year he’s worked for a clutch of start-ups while maintaining a passion for cheffing.

Unsplash Many Gen-Z like being in the office.

“I always said that I just don’t want to be in a bureaucratic corporate chain in a massive machine, I don’t want to be a slave to my work,” he says. “I also really feel like in this day and age, you don’t need to do that to make money. I would argue that, especially in the first three years of a career, you can actually grow a lot more outside the corporate world than within it.”

Bagheri, whose parents emigrated from Iran, would simply rather do things himself. “A big reason [for people avoiding the traditional route] is the democratisation of tools to build a business. And it’s all over social media. You can start a music career, furniture company, gallery, agency, all from here.”

His peer group is split, meaning there are still plenty of young people entering the workforce intending to climb the corporate ladder, but they may be doing so later. On average, almost every generation that comes along stays in education longer, then enters the work market, gets married, becomes parents, and retires later too. It creates a different kind of competition, says Jon Boys, a labour market economist at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

“I don’t see any data to back up [that Gen-Z is unambitious], I think the younger generation exist in a state of hyper-competition that older people can’t necessarily comprehend. They do far more formal education and qualifications, and they’re ever more likely to work in professional, managerial occupations, especially if you compare them to previous generations,” Boys says. Some Gen-Z workers are now 25 by the time they enter the workforce, “meaning they almost missed the young adult age category” completely.

“Even if you look at the subjects chosen at A-Level [maths remains the most popular, while English has dropped out of the top 10], it’s so Stem-focused, they’re killing subjects like French and English Literature, which are less likely to give you a reasonable return in the labour market, so if anything it’s pointing in the opposite direction: they’re as ambitious, if not more ambitious.”

Being disillusioned with work in your mid-20s is, Boys points out, probably not unique to Gen-Z. “It usually takes a few job moves, maybe industry moves, before you find what works for you, almost like a quarter-life crisis… it’s just a facet of going into work.” He is wary of too much generational stereotyping, because “it may be a cohort effect, or it may just be a stage of life effect. Were the Baby Boomers also feeling like this when they entered work? Maybe, maybe not.”

Behind the social media trends for “lazy girl” jobs, he says Gen-Z may simply be looking at their careers “as a marathon, not a sprint…it makes sense to try and build a body of skills, or think about multiple careers”.

“Gen-Z say silly things on TikTok, but I actually think they’re a very diligent generation. Maybe it’s just not cool to be outwardly ambitious.”