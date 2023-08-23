Why nice people don't make good partners

Being nice doesn’t make you a good partner. It can actually end up working against you.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

I work with a lot of nice people who’ve been hurt in their relationships.

I don’t like seeing their confusion, their pain, when they get rejected or betrayed, or realise their partner is not who they thought they were. When they have their best efforts at love thrown back in their faces.

Sadly, these nice people are often left shaking their heads at why their investment, their whole-heartedness -- their niceness -- hasn’t been appreciated by their partners.

So it’s really hard to break the news to them. That being nice doesn’t make you a good partner. It can actually end up working against you.

Here are the most common mistakes the nicest people make in love -- as well as some better ways to play your relationship.

Nice people give too much.

Nice people tend to be the givers in their relationships. That’s fine – but not when the person they are with is a relentless taker. There’s such a thing as giving too much in a relationship, it limits your ability to live your own life and leads to resentment. It also makes the other person lazy.

Nice people will often drop everything to be with their partners. That’s okay, sometimes – and it’s important to be there for them when they need support. But it’s not okay to be at their beck and call, accommodating their needs and wishes while putting your own needs on ice. It gives the impression you are not a unique person in your own right. Which you are.

Nice people put their partners on unnecessary pedestals.

Pedestals are for statues, not people. No-one is better than anyone else. No-one is perfect; no-one needs to be held up and worshipped, especially not by someone who is supposed to be their equal partner. Besides, people who are worshipped often behave badly. Love your partner, but don’t idealise them.

Nice people enable bad behaviour.

Nice people often cut their partners – even ones that don’t treat them well – way too much slack for their poor behaviours. So their partners (even good ones) take full advantage of it.

I had a client – a lovely young woman – who spent years in a toxic relationship because she believed so completely in her partner’s potential. Yes, he’d had a tough life but, she thought, with the right love (her love) he would become all she dreamed he’d be. Whenever he had a problem she would rush in to fix it, relieving him of responsibility for his addictions and toxic behaviour. Nor did he have to deal with the consequences. Her mental health suffered as she, in trying to rescue him, kept putting herself last.

There’s a power play to this story though: She eventually recovered and now is in a relationship with a man who is possibly even nicer than her. I hope he’s reading this.

Nice people have fuzzy boundaries.

Nice people say ‘no’ too little and ‘yes’ too much, to the point of neglecting their own health and needs. It makes them feel good about themselves to please others – and guilty when they don’t think they’re doing enough. Striving to keeping others happy is a futile goal, it’s also an exhausting one.

Nice people feel responsible for their partner’s happiness.

True, relationships are always easier when both parties are happy. And it’s good to try to make your partner’s life a little sweeter. But you can’t own or control their happiness. You are not the fairy godperson of their life. Nice people feel bad whenever their partner is unhappy. Often, even worse than their partner does. Which just isn’t right.

Nice people forget they are teaching their partners how to treat them.

Everything you do, the way you operate in the world, the way you react and communicate, the choices you make, the boundaries you draw (and maintain), is “training” your partner in how you like to be treated, what your needs are, what you expect in a relationship.

Not that your partner is a puppy. But you get my point.

Nice people under-rate themselves.

Nice people often think they are lucky to have their partner – which is healthy. But they don’t think their partner is lucky to have them – which is wrong. All people are worthy of love. Until they’re not.

It’s often said you must love yourself before you can love anyone else. That’s good in theory but it’s a lofty aim. So just be good to yourself - consistently. Treat yourself well. After all, the only person you can be 100% sure will go the distance with you, is you.