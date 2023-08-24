Hannah went in for a fertility test, but her results came out as cancer

When Hannah Langman called her parents out of the blue just a few months before her wedding, they thought she must have exciting news. Instead, she told them she had cancer.

"When you make that call, you're 30 and engaged, everyone thinks it's going to be something really exciting," the Sydney local tells 9Honey.

"We had already been together for eight years at that point, so people wouldn't have been surprised if we ended up pregnant."

In fact, it was a harmless fertility check that helped doctors discover the rare cancer that was rapidly taking over Hannah's body in March last year.

She and now-husband Simon were set to get married in September 2022 and planned to start a family after tying the knot, so Hannah headed to her GP for a quick check-up.

"We were going to get a fertility check just to make sure we were all good," she says.

"I did have some swollen lymph nodes on my neck, but they weren't huge… I thought it could just be a knot in my neck."

Nine Hannah and Simon on their wedding day.

Her doctor noticed the swollen lymph nodes and when Hannah's bloodwork came back with a few red flags, she referred her to a specialist.

The doctor called her in that very afternoon and issued a chilling warning.

"If you have a fever over 38, I need you to go to emergency. I know this sounds dramatic, but please, just in case, we need you to do this," she told the 30-year-old.

Though Hannah and Simon reassured one another that it was "probably nothing", there were alarm bells going off in her mind.

Additional tests were done on the original blood sample she gave her GP and not long after, Hannah was booked in for a follow-up appointment to discuss the results.

The location of her appointment told her all she needed to know; It was booked in at the Kinghorn Cancer Centre.

Facebook Hannah pictured in 2020, before she was diagnosed.

"We just completely fell apart at that. We were crying the whole afternoon because I think it really set in; what it could be. And that's what it was," Hannah says.

At just 30 years old, she was diagnosed with T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

A rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, it makes up just 10% of all leukaemia cases in Australia. It has just a 50% five-year survival rate in adults.

Having previously worked in the cancer space, Hannah knew exactly what she was up against when she received the diagnosis.

"That moment was absolutely awful because the prognosis is awful," she says.

"The whole time we just didn't believe it was happening… it was such an overwhelming, uncomfortable moment. We just bawled our eyes out."

It was even worse having to call her family and Simon's to deliver the devastating news, just months out from what was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives.

Nine Hannah knew she had cancer when she saw the location of her appointment.

Each time a relative picked up the phone, they expected good news. Instead, Hannah and Simon had to break one heart after another.

Despite the initial shock, the couples' families rallied around Hannah and supported them as she went straight into hospital to begin months of gruelling treatment.

There was no time for fertility treatment or egg freezing before starting chemotherapy, which she would have liked, but the focus was on keeping her alive.

Simon was by her side through it all, often sleeping on the floor of her hospital room, and when Hannah started losing her hair he let her shave all his hair off in solidarity.

"I had quite long hair at that point because I'd been growing it for the wedding, so it was really heartbreaking to let it go," she says.

"So my best friend Caitlin did all this research and looked into getting my hair made into a wig for me, then she travelled up from Canberra and surprised me in the hospital."

Nine Simon let Hannah shave his head before she lost her hair.

Hannah's friends and family surprised her with a special 'head shave' day, gathering outside the hospital with her while she and seven of her loved ones lopped off their locks.

Caitlin then drove Hannah's long blonde tresses to a wig maker on the Central Coast to ensure it didn't get lost in the mail, with several mates chipping in to pay for the wig.

"It's the most precious thing I own, aside from my engagement ring," Hannah says.

The day she shaved her head was one of the last times she got to gather with friends and family for months, as the aggressive cancer treatment wiped out her immune system.

It meant Hannah had to be hospitalised for over 150 days in 2022, as she pushed through eight months of chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant and radiation.

Nine Simon held Hannah's hand as her head was shaved to make a wig.

There were times she "completely fell apart" under the physical and emotional weight of her cancer journey, but Simon was always there to help her back up.

Especially when Hannah tried to undergo egg retrieval, only to receive more devastating news.

"We tried to collect eggs just before [the] transplant and unfortunately there was just nothing there," she says.

The cancer and treatment had stolen her fertility from her and though it was an emotional blow, Hannah and Simon were focused on getting her better above all else.

After receiving a bone marrow transplant in October 2022, she went through several more months of treatment and isolation before starting to improve.

In May this year she was finally able to walk down the aisle and say "I do" to the man who has been by her side through it all.

Nine Simon has been by Hannah's side every step of the way.

Their belated wedding was one of the first times Hannah got to see many of her closest loved ones after months of treatment and isolation.

"I honestly think at the wedding was probably the first time I'd hugged most of my friends that whole time," she recalls.

Three months on from her magical wedding, Hannah is still on her cancer journey and receiving treatment and monitoring from a specialist team.

Currently, only five in every 10,000 cells in her body are cancerous, and she's hopeful that one day soon that number will be zero.

"Unfortunately, the cancer just keeps popping its head up… but for me personally, feeling and looking healthy helps me believe that maybe one day I will be again," she says.

Now 31, she's sharing her story to raise awareness and funds for life-saving cancer research as part of Cancer Council's Daffodil Day on August 31.

Research is vital for treating rare cancers like hers and ensuring better outcomes for patients across Australia, which is why Hannah is so passionate about everyone getting behind it.

"Even after everything we've gone through, I'm still here… all I want is more treatment options and more research to help people like me get through this," she says.

Aussies who can't donate cash amid the cost of living crisis can also donate blood, sign up to give bone marrow, or volunteer to help support people like Hannah battling cancer.

Her journey isn't over yet, but Hannah's determined to get through treatment and come out the other side happy and healthy.

Her fertility, which inspired the blood test that started this all, has been stolen, but Hannah is hopeful that she and Simon will still be parents one day.

"There's so many ways that you can have a family… we just have to hope that one day, in whatever way it happens for us, it will happen," she adds.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.