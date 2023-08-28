'Aggressive' circumcisions ruined the lives of these men

From a young age, Tim, 49, knew he was circumcised, but he didn’t understand what that meant.

Then, came the painful erections of his teenage years due to unnaturally tight skin. He was a normal man with normal sexual desires. However, satisfying those desires through sex or other means was uncomfortable, and at times, painful.

In his 20s, he found the courage to see a doctor who explained the circumcision done on him as a baby was “aggressive." Not only was his foreskin removed – the goal of circumcision – but the frenulum as well (The frenulum is a particularly sensitive and pleasurable part of the penis).

Circumcision has marred the sex life in his marriage, his relationship with his parents and his mental health.

“It is a shit subject that no one wants to talk about,” said Tim, a New Zealander who now lives overseas.

“I wouldn’t want to talk about it either because, for a lot of my life, I felt guilty because there was something not quite right with me.”

“It wasn’t until much later in life that I realised it’s not me, but what was done to me, which are two very separate things,” he added.

Tim is part of a community of New Zealand men who argue that circumcision is a form of sanctioned sexual abuse, performed on the sex organs of babies and children without their consent.

Whether or not it is performed correctly – in Tim’s case, it was not – circumcision on babies and children lacks any significant benefit.

Although New Zealand has relatively low circumcision rates, anti-circumcision advocates or intactivists, want male circumcision treated the same as female genital mutilation, which is illegal.

“They’ve taken away a God-given part of me and any other child that had nothing wrong with them,” said John, who lives in the South Island. “I don’t feel like a whole person.”

“It has certainly affected my relationship with my wife,” he said, through tears. “Not only physically but psychologically.”

John’s circumcision was so aggressive that a school friend once asked him if a part of him was missing. Over the decades, like other intactivists, John wrote to politicians, sharing his story and asking them to ban the practice. Occasionally, he received a response, but no action.

He also sought help to restore his penis back to its original form before his infant circumcision. Many doctors brushed him off. Finally, he found a sympathetic ear in the first female doctor he’d had. She enlisted the help of a urologist. However, there was nothing medically that could be done. Surgical foreskin restoration is possible in some cases, but it can’t restore damaged or removed nerve endings that would give patients back full sensation.

Circumcision is one of the oldest medical procedures in the world and is common in a variety of cultures and religions. The consensus amongst New Zealand’s medical community is the procedure lacks any significant benefit. While some studies claim circumcision can reduce conditions such as urinary tract infections or penile cancer, those claims have been called into question by others in the medical field.

The current rate of circumcision in New Zealand’s boys and babies is estimated to be around 105. That rate was close to 100% about two decades following World War Two, according to Dr Ken McGrath, a retired pathology lecturer at the Auckland University of Technology, who is finishing up a book on the history of the procedure in New Zealand and the world.

Circumcision was and still is common in many Pacific nations. When Maori migrated to New Zealand a millennia ago, they appear to have dropped it. “Part of the reason was they didn't have the gadgets that they had developed to do it,” he said. Even with pressure from Christian missionaries, Maori for the most part, never returned to the practice.

Many of the circumcisions performed in New Zealand are done in Pacific communities, where almost every male is circumcised at the cusp of their teenage years. “It’s through the generations and I am not sure how we can change that,” said Dr Jitoko Cama, a Hamilton-based pediatric surgeon from Fiji.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Many of the circumcisions performed in New Zealand are done in Pacific communities, every male is circumcised at the cusp of their teenage years.

“I tell parents if you are going to get it done, get it done somewhere safely,” he added, noting a small number of boys are still being circumcised by traditional practitioners, rather than specially trained doctors. Circumcision is not publically funded and costs between $350 and $500.

Female genital mutilation – sometimes called female circumcision, where the clitoris is removed to reduce sexual pleasure – was outlawed in New Zealand in 1996. Dugal Armour, 59, an intactivist who lives in Christchurch, wants that ban extended to male circumcision.

“In society, we don’t value boys’ or men’s sexual integrity to the same degree that we do females,” he said.

Armour wasn’t the recipient of a so-called aggressive circumcision, like Tim and John. Yet, he considers what was done to him as a baby by a doctor no different to the sexual abuse he suffered in his early years.

“A child should be protected,” he said