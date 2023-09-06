Beyond money, these are the six things people crave the most

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

Let’s get this out of the way: everyone wants more money.

Ok, maybe not everyone. But the great roaring majority, if they’re honest, will admit they want more money.

People struggling with poverty, obviously. People in the middle range, absolutely. Even the rich and powerful, can’t let go of the chase.

But when you ask people in therapy what they want, no matter what their issue, they never say “money”. Perhaps that’s just because they think it sounds greedy.

Or maybe they’re just smarter than that? Perhaps they know that even though money can ease an awful lot of pressure, it won’t buy you a life of contentment.

It won’t guarantee you a solid relationship or warm friendships or well-adjusted kids. It’s not a warranty against health problems or work stress. It won’t protect you from life’s curve balls (except financial ones).

It may bring another set of problems altogether.

So what do people want?

As a psychologist, I’ve asked a lot of people over the years what they want most in life; it’s part of nailing down their therapeutic goals. And the same answers keep rising to the top.

Here they are, in no particular order, except for happiness. That always claims the top spot. (Note: if people want more sex, they’re too afraid to say so.)

1. To be happy.

Here comes the easy answer. Maybe even a lazy one. Humans must be hard-wired to say this. To be happy is the answer one my clients most often give; it’s what you’d likely get if you did a random survey on the street.

If that’s your answer, ask yourself: what does happiness mean to me? Because to get up every morning and go in “pursuit of happiness” is a pretty big ask. If you can identify (and do) just one thing that will bring your day alive, you are doing the business well.

2. A quiet, calm mind.

This is a close runner-up to happiness, especially in 2023 when life often feels chaotic and uncertain. Admittedly, I’m in the therapy business so I hear a lot of this but I think we all want more peace (or less stress), because it’s fundamental to any shot we have at feeling okay. It’s hard to enjoy anything when your mind is full of intrusive, racing, chaotic thoughts and dread churns in your stomach. The world is full of things that can worry us, wind us up, make us go a little crazy – so peace is a worthy goal.

3. More excitement.

This is not about taking up extreme sports or screaming your lungs out on a rollercoaster. It’s about busting out of the repetition – the boredom -- of daily life. Feeling a prickle of excitement – or even just having more fun.

The best and quickest way to create excitement is to do something you’ve never done before. Anything counts (as long as it doesn’t hurt others). You may not feel an immediate rush, but at least you’re stepping towards possibility.

4. More “me” time.

Most of us want a sense of freedom, or at least to have some ownership over our time, and lives. But time is always in short supply. Chores keep coming. The demands of work, family and life are relentless. Couples fight over “me” time’ those who don’t get it become resentful as well as exhausted.

We all want more time. But here’s the interesting thing: if we had more time, most of us don’t know what we’d do with it.

Brook Sabin Find out how to save money when making overseas purchases when travelling.

5. To contribute to the greater good.

Apple founder Steve Jobs called it “making a ding in the universe”. Everyone wants to feel they’re making a worthy contribution. Younger people, particularly, want their efforts to have meaning.

Most of us barely cast a ripple in our working lives, we can only do our best with what we’ve got in front of us. But feeling useful – valuable – is a fundamental human desire. If you have people working for you, it’s worth remembering this. People who feel valued, feel better, are more productive and have fewer sick days. Just saying.

6. To be loved.

Arguably number 1. People want to like and be liked, they want the warmth and comfort of close connections with partners, family and friends. They want to “fit” somewhere, they want to find with, and be with, their people. If they want a partner, they want a good one, someone who’ll treat them well.

Everybody deserves to have love in their life in some form. To love and feel loved by your people, whoever they are, offers a sense of belonging that boosts emotional wellbeing.

Beyond money – even for those who don’t admit it – it’s the top prize.