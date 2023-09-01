Going behind the scenes in Auckland's only swingers club

Swinging is a form of non-monogamy in which people within a committed relationship engage sexually with other individuals or couples.

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

Unlike cities like Berlin or New York, Auckland has just one swingers club full of people looking to spice up their sex life.

For some, this is a lifestyle. It’s something that they explore regularly and prioritise within their relationship. For others, it’s something that’s explored irregularly, perhaps on a special occasion, or tried only once and then discarded.

Every relationship will have slightly different reasons for doing this. It could be to explore long-held fantasies of seeing their partner have sex with someone, to spice up their otherwise “normal” sex life, or to have a shared, bonding experience that’s sexy and exciting.

Whatever the reason, swingers clubs are a go-to for many looking to explore. You don’t have to organise anything yourself. Simply show up, pay your door fee, and explore what the patrons of that night have to offer you.

Auckland’s one and only club of this sort is called CCK, and is located just off Karangahape Road.

Upon your first visit, you’ll be welcomed into the club by one of the two owners. First, your phones will be locked away to prevent any photography from occurring. Then you’ll be shown around the club.

Referring to themselves as a “playground for adults,” CCK comes complete with a fully stocked bar, showers, pole, glory tent, St Andrew’s Cross, Sybian and more (I’ll leave you to google those things if you want to know more).

There are certainly a lot of new experiences to be had here, but, like any good sexual escapade, it’s stressed that you only need to explore as much as you want.

First timers might feel most comfortable coming in for a drink, having a look around, and then leaving without playing.

Alternatively, you could explore what it’s like to have sex with your partner in a new environment while people watch and then depart.

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

Or, you could engage in a 4-hour, 7-person orgy while getting tied up and whipped. The world’s your oyster.

As you would expect in a venue like this, consent is hugely important. It’s stressed that you must always ask someone before you engage with them sexually in any way, and that ‘no means no’.

Something that you won’t see much of in this club is single males. Like many swingers clubs, CCK has strict limits on the number of solo men allowed in. In fact, they’re only allowed in on a Wednesday night or for special events, but even then will need to pay more than three times what a single woman would pay to enter.

There are different events going on that welcome different forms of play, like Skirts Night (a night catered to lesbian or bisexual women), Young New Zealand Swingers night (for those aged between 18 and 35), and 9 Inch Plus (for those who value size), among many others.

It’s certainly worth checking out what events take your fancy, so you can ensure you turn up to the right crowd, though you’ll find people of all different demographics within the swinging scene.

Income brackets, ethnicity and age don’t limit people’s interest in non-monogamy. Perhaps this isn’t surprising when you see the evidence which suggests that humans have always been non-monogamous, and have only recently been limited in their sexual expression by religious and societal norms.

This is a great thing to remind yourself of if you’re interested in exploring this new experience but are feeling some shame or hesitation.

My other tip for those considering visiting a swingers club for the first time is to have clear and open conversations with your partner/s before you visit.

Decide on whether you want to use fake names to protect your anonymity, and have a good think about what you’re going to be comfortable doing and having your partner do.

There are no limits to the rules that you can put in place, and these can change over time as comfort levels change. You may require dental dams to be used for oral sex, to only play when you’re both in the same room, to check in with each other every 30 minutes, or for penetration to be off limits.

It can be challenging to know what you’re comfortable with before you’ve tried it, so my recommendation is to start with more rigid boundaries and keep checking in to avoid jealousy and conflict.

Good communication can go a long way to ensuring that this experience adds to your relationship, instead of creating challenges within it.