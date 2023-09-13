How to tell if there's a narcissist in your bed

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist.

“Is she a narcissist?” my client asked.

He’d done some online research and wanted a diagnosis for his fiancé – a woman he adored but who made him feel like he was jumping across hot coals in bare feet.

It was a question I couldn’t answer. It’s not professional – nor ethical – for a psychologist to diagnose someone you’ve never met.

But if someone is struggling in a relationship, it’s useful to identify any dysfunctional, and potentially harmful, patterns of behaviour. Because the negative fallout of a toxic relationship can hang around for a long time.

What is Narcissism in a relationship?

Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is a mental health condition, characterised by an extreme self-focus coupled with the inability to consider the feelings of others.

Like many psychologists, I’m cautious in diagnosing NPD –it’s a big label and, like any personality disorder, it’s not black and white. A degree of narcissism can also be seen in healthy individuals as confidence or good self-esteem.

But it’s always helpful to consider narcissistic traits in analysing the health of a relationship – and your place in it.

Here are some of the key signs. Remember one or two ticks don’t point to an NPD diagnosis and not all heartbreakers are narcissists. But when clusters of traits appear, it’s time to take notice – or at least get an outside view of what’s going on.

You feel loved like you’ve never been loved

At first, narcissists act like you’re a drug to them. They’ll shower you with love and attention in ways that are addictive. Many people mistake this for true love – or believe they’ve met the love of their life.

The trouble with this attention is that it’s not real – they are simply mirroring all your best qualities back to you. It’s seductive until they decide you’re NOT the perfect person. Which they always will.

They see the world through a single lens – theirs.

Whenever you have a disagreement, a narcissist will find it impossible to see your point of view. It’s not because they don’t want to – they just can’t. They can’t make a genuine apology either. Because they’re never wrong.

Their emotional intelligence is child-like

Although narcissists can be extremely intelligent, their ability to process and express genuine, appropriate emotion is stunted, like that of a child. This can often (but not always) be tracked back to the way they were raised, for example by neglectful or enmeshed parents.

This doesn’t mean they’re not emotional – they are often wildly so – but when you analyse it, you’ll see their emotional responses don’t fit, or match, the occasion. It’s too much, or too little, or just plain impossible to understand.

They don’t like you being upset

Because they’re uncomfortable with any emotion other than their own, they get squirmy with your distress – they don’t know what to do with it.

Lack of empathy is one of the hallmark features of narcissism – but it goes further in a relationship. It disappoints them to see you upset, or vulnerable, because it means you are not the “ideal” person they thought you were. You fall from the pedestal they’ve put you on – which, sadly, is inevitable.

You can never give them enough attention

Because no-one can.

They strike deals

They can be generous, especially if they have money, but they will never do something nice for you without it having a kickback. They’ll withhold money or attention or sex or love on a whim, all of which are ways of controlling the relationship – and you.

You feel emotionally exhausted

The silences, the gaslighting (everything is turned around to be your fault), the deal-striking, the criticisms and nit-picking, the emotional rollercoaster, the unpredictability of their mood, and their love, is utterly exhausting. Over time, it gets worse. One day, you wake up depleted, knowing you barely have the energy to do what you need to do – end the relationship.

You never feel solid in the relationship – or in anything

You begin to lose your sense of who you are. You develop anxiety from never knowing what to expect and not being able to relax until you know your partner’s in a good space. Slowly, you’ll shape yourself to accommodate the personality, and demands, of your partner. You’ll feel like the relationship is not right but you’re not sure – because sometimes it is. So you stay, until you get forced out.

Hopefully you didn’t see too much of your relationship in that list.

Remember, this is not a diagnostic tool, it’s a checklist to help you analyse your relationship. And Narcissism aside, there’s only one question you need to answer: are you thriving in your relationship – or not?