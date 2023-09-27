How to manage when work and life overlap

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: “I can’t keep up with my life,” my client said.

She was sitting with her head in her hands, almost too exhausted to engage in an hour of therapy.

She had a busy job, a demanding boss, a partner and three kids, was chief carer for her elderly mum, coach of her kids’ netball teams and on the school committee.

On the brink of burnout, and describing mild depressive symptoms, she’d landed where plenty do, when home and work become a chaotic blur.

“I’m not doing anything well,” she said. “How can I find some balance?”

Many people sign up for therapy with the same aim. They see work-life balance as the Holy Grail – the answer to their constant feelings of stress, anxiety and overwhelm.

But there’s a problem. Work and life are always going to overlap; it’s impossible to draw a neat line down the middle. And when people get overwhelmed they tend to drag that stress from one arena to another.

With more people working from home, it’s become even more difficult to keep life in separate compartments; boundaries get lost in the laundry pile.

More than that, studies show that when we feel busy, we start taking on more tasks.

So it’s pointless aiming for “balance”. Instead, it’s more productive to check in on our physical, mental and emotional health. And focus on what we need to do to create lives we (mostly) want to step into when we wake in the morning and feel (roughly) satisfied with at the end of the day.

When emails come at midnight

With the rise and rise of wellbeing awareness, alongside the increase in mental health struggles, companies are increasingly under pressure to find ways to look after their people. It’s in their interest too: research shows happier employees are more productive and motivated.

On the flip side, where companies demand more than a reasonable pound of flesh – emails at midnight, anyone? – employees are less engaged and productive, and have higher rates of dissatisfaction and absenteeism.

A healthy work culture obviously promotes better personal outcomes. But while your workplace (and boss) can support your wellbeing, that support won’t follow you around after hours. So It’s important to do everything you can for yourself and your health.

If you’re feeling stretched, here’s a place to start.

Ask yourself why.

When working with someone in therapy an early step is to delve into WHY they are driving themselves to the point of compromising their health.

Sometimes it’s logistic: we just have too much to do. But there can also be psychological reasons for burning out: e.g. striving to keep everyone happy, a marked fear of failure or a heightened need for approval. Perhaps you’d rather be at work than at home (or vice versa), or your identity is wrapped up in work? These are confronting questions, but they need to be asked.

The happiest people are deliberate about how they spend their time so check in that you’re using it where it matters to you.

Cut the work-life inventory.

When my client wrote down all her obligations she was shocked at how much she was trying to do. Writing it down helps to clarify the reality of your situation. From there you can slash the inventory – get rid of the non-essentials – and commit to a one in, one out policy: that is, not adding anything new unless you drop something else. Your kids will almost certainly be fine without that extra “opportunity” you want to give them.

Be honest with the boss.

Expectations may need a reset. Have a heart-to-heart with your boss – get real with the impact it’s having on your health/family and be specific about what you can, and can’t do. If they keep insisting on giving you too much to do, push back (politely) by asking them to prioritise the items, so you know how they want you to use your limited time.

Can you say no more often – or at all?

Most people can do better at this. If this is a struggle for you, put your training wheels on and practice. And when you say no, remember what writer Annie Lamott said: “No is a complete sentence.” There’s no need to tack an excuse on the end of it.

What am I doing for my health?

Are you making regular investments in your physical and mental health? Be honest. Are there enough items on your list? What do you need to add?

Am I still having fun?

Hopefully your life contains a few bright spots. Are you still having a few laughs? Because fun should always be on the to-do list. It may be the whole point of everything.