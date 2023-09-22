Should we reclaim the word 'slut'?

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

I learned the meaning of the word ‘slut’ when I was in primary school.

I didn’t know that exact term, but I learned the 10-year-old version of its definition. Girls were being mocked if they held hands with their boyfriends too early into their relationship, or were friends with more boys than girls.

Even at that age, there were unspoken, elusive rules about dating and physical contact that had to be observed if you wanted to avoid being judged.

And this word only became more restrictive as I got older.

I was often overly aware of how my peers could be perceiving, judging and labelling my behaviour, and I felt the anxiety that came with this. I encountered firsthand the negative impact that sexual shame could have on my ability to surrender fully, be authentic and experience genuine pleasure in the bedroom.

This was combined with stories that I was seeing in the news about how girls were being sent home from school for wearing “inappropriate” clothing, and sex workers working legally in New Zealand who were being denied mortgages or alienated by friends and family.

The constant feeling of needing to censor my own behaviour that came both from these external pressures and from the misogyny that I had internalised quickly became exhausting. And I wasn’t the only one who felt this way.

The popular desire to reclaim the word ‘slut’ began in 2011 with the SlutWalks, protests organised in response to a Toronto police officer stating that “women should avoid dressing like sluts in order not to be victimised."

This comment pushed many women over the edge. In cities around the world, marches were organised to claim back power over the choices that women make regarding their own bodies and their right to stay safe while they do this.

However, the reclamation of this term and the behaviours surrounding it was criticised as being inaccessible for black women and other minorities, who already move through society with less access to safety than white women do.

This then begs the question, when a word has been used to put down millions of people spread out over generations, countries and ethnicities, is it something that can still be reappropriated? Or is society not yet a place where all people can feel safe enough to own their sexual selves?

Personally, I’ve found reclaiming this word to be a powerful and healing act of defiance.

My own definition of the word ‘slut’ includes being a woman who has autonomy over her own body and makes choices about how she dresses and acts based on what will bring her pleasure and empowerment, instead of the ideals of others. A slut could be happily married in a monogamous relationship, having one-night-stands every weekend, or in a period of abstinence. The defining factor is that she is in control and feels safe to make choices that aren’t dictated by societal standards and judgements.

For many, the word slut will likely still feel too weighty, in which case the term ‘sexually empowered’ may feel more aligned.

The language that we use truly does matter. Redefining words doesn’t just impact language, but also behaviours, identities and whole societies.

However, to most effectively redeem the identity of the sexually empowered woman, individual women also need to analyse the shame that they may carry regarding what it means for themselves and other women to own their sexuality.

One way to do this is by exploring aspects of your own sexuality that may previously have been squashed by fear of judgement while alone and in the safety of your own home. You may like to play with the different sexual and sensual ways that you can dress and dance, or explore the different ways to position your body or make noise as you self-pleasure.

Doing this can help your body to learn that it is safe to express in these ways, so that you can become more comfortable being your authentic sexual self in the company of others.

The more that you connect with this more sexualised part of yourself, the more successful you will be in stamping out any shame that you have internalised, in order to make the world a more slut-friendly place, where all women feel safe to own every aspect of themselves.