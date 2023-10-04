The secrets to being a popular person

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

So you want to be popular?

No shame in that. Wanting to be liked is human, and research has linked it with greater happiness, good health and success.

It’s also a ticket to power, which is why we’ve seen our politicians cosying up to the crowds on the election trail. While likeability is not the critical factor in the ballot box, it’s certainly a key player.

Politicians know (or at least their people do) they need to appeal on a personal level, maybe not someone you’d have over for a barbecue and a beer, but at least someone you wouldn’t ban from your backyard.

It’s a tricky line to walk because, while you want to be popular, you don’t want to flag yourself as a “try-hard”, a person desperate to be liked.

That turns people off too.

We all want approval

Psychologists identify two main types of popularity: social preference (likeability) and social reputation (status).

The first, likeability, is important in childhood as kids seek to connect with others and find their place in the world. But the two become enmeshed in adolescence when social standing begins to matter.

Wanting to be liked is the basis of connection, friendship and love. It’s also why claps and likes have such an established place in social media culture.

But it can be a hard thing to admit in a world where wanting to be liked is often scorned, where we are repeatedly told we should just “be ourselves” because the haters will come anyway.

The truth is, they will. No matter what we do, or how nicely we play, some people won’t like us - and some of these people will go out of their way to make us feel bad about ourselves.

Chasing popularity for its own sake is a dodgy aim because it’s heavily dictated by what others’ think of us. But being likeable – a decent, genuine, caring person – is smart, because it improves relationships, helping us navigate an often complex world.

What makes a person likeable?

Likeability is a hard thing to quantify, but if you mash the research together with the qualities likeable people commonly demonstrate, you come up with this list.

They know your name.

Because they’ve bothered to learn it – and remember it. They don’t hide behind the lame excuse: “I’m bad with names.” Self-improvement guru Dale Carnegie says this: “A person’s name is to him or her the sweetest and most important sound in any language.” Keep it in your pocket.

They have good energy.

They don’t make you feel like they’ve sucked all the air out of the room. They’re not unrealistically positive but they sit on the optimistic side of the line. You always feel a little better for having been around them.

They can laugh at themselves.

They can laugh. They have a genuine, non-sarcastic sense of humour AND they’re able to poke fun at themselves while still giving the impression they quite like who they are. Harder than it sounds.

They invite you in.

Not necessarily into their house – but their world. They do it with their words, posture, gestures and expressions. They’re not defensive: sitting or standing, their body language remains open. Given a choice, you would walk towards them, not away.

They ask real questions.

They won’t fire questions at you like a political journalist, but they’re interested, they take the conversation past “what do you do?” to a question that invites you to reveal something about your thoughts, circumstances or yourself. You’ll walk away feeling you are interesting, that they enjoyed talking to you.

They’re vulnerable in low doses.

When appropriate, they reveal personal information; it makes them human. But they won’t flood you with it, until they really, really know you.

They think “grey”.

They don’t look at the world and issues – or even people – in black and white. They “get” grey. They don’t cling rigidly to their own viewpoint. They’re aware the world can look vastly different depending on a person’s history, experiences, culture and vantage point.

They touch people, emotionally, sometimes physically (but never creepily).

I hope you know what I mean.

They accept some people won’t like them.

They don’t grovel for approval. They won’t flare up in the face of criticism, they’ll let it wash over them, while still checking to see if there’s any truth in it. If there’s something to be learned, they’ll spot it and take the lesson. If there’s not, they let it go.

They like you.

The simple truth is that if someone likes you, it’s hard not to like them back. When you’ve been with a likeable person you’ll leave with the unshakeable and all-too-rare feeling that they enjoyed your company, that they liked you. When it happens, bank it. It’s gold.