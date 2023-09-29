'Why does it take me so long to get turned on?'

“I propose that the vast majority of women would benefit from swapping that question to ‘how long does it take me to get turned on?’”

Sofie Louise is a trained Sex and Libido Coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

ADVICE: In my experience, a lot of women are asking the wrong question when it comes to their libido.

I have a lot of clients who ask me “why can’t I get turned on anymore?” They feel frustrated because it seems like their libido has left them high and dry, leaving them to deal with a lack of intimacy within their relationship.

However, I propose that the vast majority of women would benefit from swapping that question to “how long does it take me to get turned on?” Giving yourself more time for your turn-on to come to the fore can completely change the game.

It makes a lot of sense that women have the expectation that their desire will show up immediately, and then become disheartened when that doesn’t happen. Women with male partners are likely observing them getting aroused at the flick of a switch, along with pornstars and movie stars.

This is because men are most likely to experience spontaneous desire, while women are more likely to embody responsive desire. This means that women’s turn-on is often generated over time in response to sexually relevant stimuli, like a steamy makeout session or oral sex that’s already underway. In fact, it’s not uncommon for it to take a female 40 minutes to get fully turned on.

It can be useful to keep in mind that desire styles are not a set thing. You may have experienced spontaneous desire when you were younger, or while you were in the honeymoon period of your relationship, but now have swapped over to responsive desire.

Neither style of desire is better than the other. And in fact, taking a bit longer to get turned on can be a sexy blessing in disguise.

Responsive desire typically requires an increase in how much time is spent on foreplay, whether you’re playing solo or with others. And for those with pussies, foreplay can be more satisfying than penetration.

Significantly more people with pussies are able to orgasm from clitoral stimulation (something that tends to occur more during foreplay) than from internal stimulation (aka penetration). And while orgasm is far from the most important part of a sexual experience, increasing the emphasis that’s put on foreplay can provide you with more opportunities to experience pleasure.

If you’re wanting to create ecstatic foreplay experiences that really trigger your turn-on, start by considering the context.

Context includes the external environment, like whether you have privacy, the sheets are clean, and there’s sexy music playing. It also includes your internal context, such as whether you’re feeling stressed, able to trust the person you’re with, and how you feel about your physical appearance.

To support you to determine what your ideal sexual context is, you can reminisce on some of your favourite sexual experiences to date, and consider the different factors that were present that contributed to your enjoyment.

Then you can start thinking about what physical acts of foreplay you want to engage in within this context that you’ve custom made for your unique libido.

If you’re stuck for ideas, something I often recommend to my clients is to try exchanging sensual massages with your sexual partner. Use body safe oil like almond or coconut oil, light and teasing touch, and lots of communication around what feels best to build up suspense and excitement. And remember, don’t rush it.

For some women, even with the right context and enough time, turn-on can still be challenging to access. There are a number of reasons why this might be the case. Desire dampeners include things like high stress levels, self-consciousness, struggling to be fully present in the moment, and not feeling completely safe while having sex.

If this resonates with you, seeing a coach or therapist who specialises in libido can support you to move through those blocks so that you can access your turn-on once more.