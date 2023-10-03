Kiwi men are the world’s worst lovers - whose fault is it?

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: There are some mysteries about Kiwi blokes I’ve never been able to crack.

Why don’t they get pedicures if they’re going to wear jandals constantly? Do any of them not drive a Ford Ranger? Why do they all wear the same checkered blue and white shirt to every social occasion, from a Porirua pagan potluck to a Southland swingers’ shindig?

But the one I always return to is this: according to the surveys, our blokes are the world’s worst lovers. So, who’s fault is that? And, more importantly, what are we going to do about it?

It’s no secret that Kiwi men are ranked poorly in the world’s shag-olympics. Yes, I’ve been looking them up because I can’t stand any more election chat. Yes, they do studies on these things. Yes, our blokes score a 4/10, the worst in the world. And no, girls, don’t get too smug, we come in at an only-slightly-less-underwhelming 6/10.

So clearly neither of us are exactly Sir Edmund Hillary of seduction. And yet, despite the fact that these stats have been around a while, we never really address it.

You can imagine that if the Australians had been crowned the world’s AliExpress Lovers, they’d have treated it as a matter of grave national importance. There would have been protests, they would declare an ‘erotic upskilling’ public holiday, and the government would have introduced a household vibrator subsidy.

Yet, we just shrugged and accepted it.

But we can’t be happy with this? Not really? No one wants to marinate in the malaise of mediocrity like an overcooked, mildly sexually frustrated chicken leg? It’s time to do something. We need to summon the spirit of a customs officer at International Arrivals and interrogate this rogue banana thoroughly….

So, what makes someone a great lover?

I’m not looking to digress into everyone’s erotic eccentricities; I don’t care if you like to dress up like a Kakapo, cover your lover in native fauna and dry hump them like Sirocco. I’m talking on a holistic level. And generally speaking, it’s about being enthusiastic, compassionate, adventurous and, you know, happy to be there.

Now, New Zealand does sunny adventurous optimism well in our everyday life. So what’s stopping us doing that in our nocturnal life too?

Perhaps this is another victim of our crippling over politeness? And maybe we are both, men and women, to blame?

See, the feedback from the survey repeatedly blamed Kiwi blokes for being passive, hesitant and a thousand other euphemisms for shy. And this does have some truth in it. Kiwi guys are quite passive in comparison to other dudes globally. (I’ve lost count of the times I’ve explained to expats that Kiwi men won’t hit on you unless plastered.)

But it’s not actual ‘passiveness’, more like a deep worry about doing or saying the wrong thing in all aspects of romance. This, plus our natural politeness, curdles and hardens into self-consciousness. And that doesn’t exactly lend itself well to being adventurous, compassionate and open.

Plus it also means you have to drink excessively to get yourself out of your head. So you can see how that would lead to sloppy, sodden, sensually underwhelming seduction.

And equally girls, we’re to blame here too. Because I bet you’ve had an underwhelming one-night stand. And, instead of giving the guy honest feedback and trying again, you’ve just written him off and decided to find someone better, right?

All because a.) you don’t want to hurt his feelings b.) we also suffer from crippling politeness which means it’s very, very hard to critique anything at all - let alone lukewarm orgasms. So while the dudes may be bad, we’re also letting them stay bad.

All because we both want to avoid, well, being rude. And so the merry-go-round-of-mediocre missionary keeps spinning.

But the good news is that we can get off it. Because even though over-politeness has been hammered into us, we all still have an untamed, wild national heart. Adventurousness is in our soul. Look at how excited we all get at tramping; which is all about getting out of our heads and into our hearts through adventure.

So what if we leaned into this side of ourselves, rather than our self-consciousness? What if we don’t call it sex, rather ‘an unusually erotic Outward Bound Adventure camp experience’? And if we frame it like that, it sounds pretty exciting actually.

Except, for the love of God, don’t keep your tramping socks on.