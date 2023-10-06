58% of Australians want more sex. How do Kiwis compare?

There are things that you can do to ensure that everyone involved can go back to feeling sexually satisfied.

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

The results for the Great Aussie Debate are in, where 50,000 of our friends across the ditch opened up about their intimate lives, among other things.

Despite the fact that almost 40% of those surveyed are having sex at least once per week, the study showed that an astounding 66% of males and 48% of women in Australia want to have more sex.

So how do the sex lives of New Zealanders compare?

According to the 2020 Sex Survey by Adult Toy Mega Store, 1 out of every 4 Kiwis wants more sex than what we’re having. This number may sound small compared to how many Australians are left wanting, however the impact of this on relationships can be significant.

That survey found that 29% of New Zealanders believe having a different libido to their partner is hindering their sex life. This proves that many of the individuals who want more sex are partnered with people who are content or even want to have less sex than they are currently having.

Mismatched libidos are one of the most common reasons why I have women seeking my support. For many women, simply having a low libido is not a problem in and of itself. However, when they have a partner who they love and want to satisfy, they can feel guilty for saying no, or put pressure on themselves to say yes.

I’ve seen clients who are terrified that their partner is going to cheat on them because of their lack of desire, and clients whose relationships have ended because of the lack of sex.

Sex is often considered to be an important part of a healthy relationship, so it can be useful to understand how common mismatched libidos are in order to remove some of the tension from this experience and step back into your pleasure.

Every relationship is likely to involve libidos that aren’t in sync at some point during its course, whether that’s when one partner is undertaking a particularly stressful work project, you’re exiting the honeymoon period, or have just welcomed a new baby into the world.

This period could last a few weeks, a few years or longer. However, there are things that you can do to ensure that everyone involved can go back to feeling sexually satisfied, such as…

Try the 5-minute rule

If you’re the low-libido partner, try implementing a rule where, when sex is initiated, you wait for 5 minutes before choosing whether you want to participate or not, perhaps spending this time receiving a massage, making out or enjoying some inner thigh kisses.

This helps to rewire the automatic ‘no’ response that can become ingrained after weeks or months of struggling to access turn-on, and gives your body a chance to get in the mood (something that’s essential if you experience responsive desire).

Look for a compromise

There is so much more to sex than just penetration. If one party isn’t up for penetrative sex, explore whether there is anything else that you can do together that will both meet each other’s needs and honor your boundaries.

This could look like giving/receiving oral sex, using toys on each other, or perhaps kissing and cuddling while one partner masturbates.

Remember that your sexual satisfaction is your own responsibility:

It is not your partner’s responsibility to ensure that they are meeting every one of your needs in the bedroom. If they aren’t in the mood, explore ways that you can make your self-pleasure sessions more fulfilling, perhaps by positioning yourself in front of a mirror, investing in a fun new toy, and/or trying out some new strokes.

It’s also important to remember that for many, quantity is not as important as quality. Take some time to learn more about your partner’s likes and dislikes, their preferred style of communication in the bedroom, and their secret fantasies.

You might be surprised, as often, when the sex gets better, it’s a natural next step for everyone involved to start craving more of it.