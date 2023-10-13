No one knows the hellish nightmare of bed bugs better than I do

Like Covid with legs. That’s what people are calling it. All across Britain, families are fretting about a possible nationwide invasion by French bed bugs. Already these hateful little parasites have been spotted on the London Underground, while in Luton the council says its pest control teams have had “an alarming number” of call-outs. Anxious landlords, meanwhile, are telling tenants to stuff their sheets in the freezer, to kill the brutes off.

The nation is on the verge of hysteria. Still, I don’t blame anybody for worrying. Because no one knows the nightmare of bed bugs better than I do. Almost 10 years ago, out of the blue, our house started swarming with them. It was hell. Not least because, at the time, we had a three-month-old baby.

The first sign was the bites. One awful morning, my wife and I woke up to find a ring of red blotches round each of our ankles. They looked almost like bracelets – bracelets of bite marks. And they were furiously, frenziedly itchy.

It could only be bed bugs. By some miracle, our baby son – sleeping in his cot – was untouched. But we were terrified that they would soon come for him. In my head I had hideous visions of an army of bed bugs carrying him off in the night, like ants in a cartoon stealing a picnic basket.

123rf Bedbugs are crawling all over Paris in the trains, metro, Charles de Gaulle airport, hotels, cinemas and homes.

In a panic, I called a pest controller. “Just back from holiday, are you?” he asked. That, he explained, was almost certainly how the bed bugs had got there – as stowaways in our suitcase, from an infested hotel. Hotels were the pest controller’s arch-nemesis.

Grimly he told me that every year, people in his line of work would gather from all over the country for a conference. Unavoidably, they would stay in a hotel. And for the first five minutes after they checked in, he said, all that could be heard were the creaks and thuds of mattresses being lifted and beds shoved around.

To eliminate our bed bugs would require our entire bedroom to be coated in chemicals. This was because bed bugs don’t just live in your bed – they can be lurking anywhere. But first, we would have to follow a dizzyingly long list of instructions.

Dismantle all furniture, loosen the covers on all sockets, hot-wash and bag up all clothes… We were even advised to freeze our books, in case any bed bugs were hiding inside. My mind boggled.

123rf Bed bugs hide in crevices of mattresses, bed frames, walls and come out at night to feed.

We had hundreds of books. And only a very small freezer. This would take months. And what if, once each set of books was defrosted and returned to our shelves, bed bugs from other books crawled inside them…

Head spinning, I set about dismantling our bed. The moment I started unscrewing the first leg, out sauntered a bed bug, nonchalant and plumply crimson, like a retired major off for a Sunday stroll. With the head of my screwdriver, I squashed it into the floor.

Eventually, as a result of the chemical treatment, they were gone. Our baby, thank goodness, never did get bitten. Still, we never want to risk anything like that happening again. We may not store our paperbacks in the freezer. But we do keep our suitcases out of the bedroom, and have little “interceptor” dishes under each bedpost. Bed bugs get trapped in them. Or they would, if we had any – which, touch wood, we haven’t.

So far, anyway. The threat of this invasion from France, however, fills me with dread. The very thought is making me itch. Frankly, I’m not sure I could face the ordeal of having to eradicate another infestation. It would probably be simpler just to burn our house to the ground, and move somewhere safer. Antarctica, say. Since it’s already freezing there, our books should be fine.