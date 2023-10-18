The best relationship tip I've heard this year. Maybe ever.

Research indicates that struggling couples wait an average of six years before heading to therapy or reaching out for help.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: Two young people were planning to marry.

Before they made it official, they spent an evening talking through the worst times in their relationship.

They’d been through a lot. Family dramas. Parents’ divorce. Friends’ suicides. Chronic illness. Long spells of unemployment. Moving towns. Moving countries. Everything Covid. And more.

When you ran it all together it made a pretty dark reading list. These experiences had brought difficult feelings to the surface, there’d been stress and conflict. But they looked at it from a different angle.

“It reminds us that we are strong – stronger together,” one of them said. “That we can cope, no matter what happens.”

As a psychologist, I couldn’t fault their reasoning.

Resilience is a hot commodity. Parents want it for their kids. Managers want it for their staff. Everyone wants it for themselves. They pay therapists and coaches – and charlatans too – for psychological tools to help them.

Sure, there are plenty of tools that can shore up your reserves, make you feel emotionally fitter and stronger for whatever the world is going to fling at you (and it will do some serious flinging when it feels like it).

But there are an awful lot of things you can do for yourself. And top of the list is to remind yourself that you are still here – and why and how you have come to this place.

A couple who has been through tough times can use this strategy to make them feel strong in their relationship. Just like this young couple did.

By going through their history they tapped into the foundation of resilience.

Don’t leave it too late

Research indicates that struggling couples wait an average of six years before heading to therapy or reaching out for help.

While therapy can be productive, couples frequently leave it too late. Too much dirty water has flowed under the bridge; unhealthy behaviours have set in, conflict has become habitual and resentment has built itself a nice little home in the cracks.

At that point, trawling through the tough times you’ve had together won’t work – in fact, it’s likely to drag you direct the other way.

So don’t try this exercise when you’re having problems. Do it when you’re in a good space and feeling strong together – either early in the relationship or when you’ve come through a significant challenge.

That way, those things will be there for you to draw on when the next cloud rolls in.

Here are the three most important messages you can send to yourselves as a team.

1. We’ve come this far.

No couple gets through the length of their relationship without some sort of struggle. Some are tested to their very core – and some relationships splinter under pressure.

When life gets hard, we don’t stop to give ourselves credit for what we’ve done in the past. We forget because, well, we’re up to our necks in stress. And each challenge feels fresh, and difficult, in its own way.

By reminding ourselves what we’ve already survived together and the ways in which we coped, we fill our toolkits. Then, if and when we need to, we can draw on that strength – and those tools – again.

2. We can tolerate distress.

The ability to tolerate emotional distress is one psychological skill that consistently raises its head above the pack.

Where people – and couples – get into trouble is when the stress dial winds up, they react quickly as they try to relieve those difficult feelings. The trouble is, spontaneous emotional reactions can escalate the problem and make it worse. Especially when both partners do it.

Emotionally strong couples function well under pressure. They are not derailed, or shut down, by their feelings – they’re still able to think clearly, make plans and follow through on them. Perhaps, most importantly, they turn towards – rather than away from each other.

3. We “do” change well.

If you have a tendency to say “I’m not good with change” or “I don’t like uncertainty” you need to back up the truck because you’re sending yourself a message that promotes helplessness. And that will keep you stuck.

You don’t need to chant positive affirmations. You don’t need to puff yourself up and say: “I’m going to smash this out of the park.” That’s probably unrealistic in traumatic circumstances and it might lead to disappointment if you fall short. But you do need to believe in your ability to adapt to change.

For couples, it is a matter of facing the struggle head on, quietly saying to each other “we can cope together” and then, task by task, going about what needs to be done.