Is it weird to watch porn with your partner?

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

ADVICE: How would you feel if you were on vacation with your boyfriend and walked in on him lying in bed hurriedly closing down browser tabs, clearly trying to hide what he was watching (and doing) while pulling the covers up over himself?

When this happened to a client of mine (let’s call her Amelia), she felt instantly insecure, doubting whether she was “enough” if he was choosing porn over her.

This insecurity is common. It can be challenging not to compare yourself to the often picture-perfect bodies of pornstars, and question whether your actions in the bedroom are “up to scratch” when put up against the people who (for better or worse) set many of the standards around what “good sex” is deemed to look like.

For a lot of women, this comparison and insecurity can lead to a desire to limit their partners' access to porn. Alternatively, they may put their head in the sand and try hard not to think about how their partner is likely included in the statistics that show that an overwhelming number of people utilise erotic content.

However, for Amelia, this incident sparked her curiosity. While she felt uncomfortable in the moment, she wanted to be able to watch porn alongside her boyfriend so that they could bond over a shared, novel experience and perhaps add some extra pizzazz into their sex life.

When Amelia brought this desire to me in one of our sessions, the first thing that we discussed was the benefit of her creating a healthy relationship with porn on her own, as she had never engaged with adult content before.

Often, when the topic of porn-use arises in my coaching sessions, there is an undertone of shame present. Many women believe that porn is for men, and that it isn’t normal to have a desire to utilise this content for their own pleasure.

In fact, when Pornhub reviewed their user statistics in 2022, they found that females made up 36% of their viewers, with this number going up as high as 50% in some countries. This demonstrates that being a woman who enjoys watching the odd explicit video is far from abnormal.

There can also be shame present about the ways that porn use has become heavily associated with addictive behaviour.

While porn, like shopping and Netflix, can be misused, it is absolutely possible to have a positive, empowering relationship with pornographic content. Putting boundaries in place around how frequently you will use porn and how you want to feel after watching it can help contribute to things staying on the right track.

As part of this, I often recommend that people investigate ethical porn, finding companies that prioritise paying their actors fairly, or buying straight from the source via sites like OnlyFans where creators take a bigger cut. You can also seek out content that features more realistic bodies and interactions, such as videos that include boundary setting and consent scenes.

After discussing the options available to her, Amelia decided that her preferred way of dipping her toes into this new world was audio porn, a form of erotic storytelling that does not include a visual element.

After listening to a few stories during her commute and experiencing how this medium could be exciting, empowering and pleasurable, Amelia felt ready to bring her boyfriend into the experience.

Inviting your partner to do anything new in the bedroom can feel like a vulnerable, intimidating act for many. It can be important to affirm to yourself that your request is not weird or abnormal, and take the pressure off by approaching the conversation in a casual, lighthearted manner, allowing yourself to laugh at your own nervousness.

You could initiate the conversation by asking your partner about whether they use porn when they’re by themselves, or by sharing an enjoyable experience that you had that involved porn. Then ask something along the lines of “would you like to watch it together sometime? I think that could be quite hot.”

Find the wording and approach that feels as natural as possible for you, and then, if you get the green light, go and enjoy the new experience.

It might feel a bit awkward the first time with lots of nervous giggling, or a decision that this isn’t something you want to do together again. Or, you might unlock a new shared sexual activity that you want to come back to again and again.

You won’t know unless you try.