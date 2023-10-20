No plans for the long weekend? Go nude and get deep-rooted in your garden, say naturists

No plans this Labour weekend? Go nude in your garden, says NZ Naturist Federation

Only a bad handyman blames his tools – if you really wanted to show off your green thumb, then why not do it in the nude?

Saturday marks the annual celebration of Nude Gardening Day, a chance for kiwis to get back in touch with nature the good old-fashioned way.

You could shake your fist at the idea, but New Zealand Federation of Naturists marketing manager Alice de Wet says Nude Gardening Day is a world-wide phenomenon, and you don’t have to be a naturist to get amongst it.

“We invite everyone to try it – at your local club or in your own back garden. Getting out in the sun, as nature intended, is very liberating and empowering. It promotes body positivity and a renewed appreciation for the environment,” says de Wet.

Fiona Arthur, marketing manager for Yates, says National Nude Gardening Day is about more than showing off what your mother (Earth) gave you.

“It's a reminder of our deep-rooted connection to the natural world and a chance to indulge in the therapeutic benefits of gardening sans clothing. What better way to tend your garden than in the buff,” says Arthur.

The last Nude Gardening Day saw the NZFN calling on naturists and those who dabble in nudity to bury their cotton undies in the garden to create healthy soil.

For 2023, the theme of this year’s Nude Gardening Day is all about veges – be they hardy roots or soft stems.

Not quite ready for the breeze between your legs? The NZFN says there a multitude of other ways Nude Gardening Day can be celebrated, including: