Are you a boring partner? Take the test

Your partner may be boring you – but are doing the same to them?

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist.

Remember how it was at the beginning?

You couldn’t wait to see your partner, you could talk for hours, you’d hang off their words – and they off yours. (At least you think they did.)

But lately the conversation has dried up. So has the sense of adventure. You wouldn’t call it bad – just predictable, a little stale. How was your day? What’s for dinner? Who’s on dishes? Lili needs new football boots. Archie wants hip-hop lessons.

You feel a niggle of discontent. Your life, with your partner, is boring. But, as you hit the Netflix button for the sixth night in a row, a random thought floats into your head: Maybe that semi-conscious person in track pants on the couch next to me is thinking the same thing. Maybe I’m boring too?

It’s a smart question. Before you file your relationship under Dry as Dust, it’s worth turning the spotlight on yourself to see if the problem may lie even closer to home than your partner.

Take the test (if you dare).

How to Tell If You’re a Boring Partner

Do you: (answer yes or no)

Always greet your partner with: “how was your day?”

Okay, I don’t want to be too tough on you: asking “how was your day” is better than no question at all. But seriously? You can do better than that for someone you love. Think about what’s been going on for them and form a specific question around that.

Talk more than you listen.

True, one person may be more of a “talker” than the other – but check that you’re both getting fair opportunity to speak. One of you (the quieter one) may have hopes and dreams you haven’t had room to express.

If you are a person who waits for a gap in the conversation so you can pounce on it with stories of your own wonder, hit pause. Sit quietly in your chair and sip your drink. Let your partner have the gap all to themselves.

Say nothing at all.

Saying nothing – or shutting down – even if you are introverted, low in mood or struggling, puts a massive strain on relationships. It’s important to contribute, to let your partner know what’s up (or if there’s a reason for your silence). Silence is unnerving in a relationship; it’s important to make an effort.

Wish your partner was more like you (even if you don’t say so).

People often believe they would be more content with someone more like themselves. That’s not true, nor is it fair – your partner should be as free to be who they are as you are.

It may also be that one of you in the relationship is plenty. Just saying.

Function as a creature of habit.

Take the same route, eat the same food, watch TV every night, do the same things – day after day after day. Yes, keeping things structured lowers anxiety, allows you to cope and provides a solid framework for your life. But utter predictability feeds boredom, both in yourself and in a relationship. So, when you can, shake things up a little.

Complain a lot.

Even if you have good reason for complaining, like a high stress job, constant negativity is hard to live with. So is hearing “I hate my boss” stories night after night. If that rings a bell, check yourself. You don’t have to share everything. And, if you have a particular stressor in your life, seek help so your partner doesn’t have to take all the load.

Decline most of your partner’s invitations and suggestions.

Withdrawal from other people, social events, and life generally, is a symptom of depression. So if you find yourself doing this frequently – especially if it is more than you used to – keep an eye on your mental health and seek help if you need it. And say “yes” sometimes; constant rejection is hard on even the most upbeat partner.

Feel bored with life.

Feeling bored with life will snake through all your relationships. If you feel flat, weary and unmotivated, take care not to lump all the blame on your partner. Maybe your life needs a reboot – how can you spice things up for yourself first?

Results:

So are you boring? Even if you had only a few “yes” answers, you can do better. There are lots of things you can do to bring a little fun or intrigue into your relationship. Start by making a change – anywhere.

If all your answers were “no” why are you still here? Please take your riveting personality away to your wondrous relationship so the rest of us can focus on improving ours.