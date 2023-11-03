Is your vibrator bad for you?

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

Almost 50% of kiwi women have shopped at an adult toy store before, with vibrators consistently coming in as the most popular purchase. But are these sexy gizmos actually taking away from your pleasure instead of adding to it?

Thought to have first been invented as a tool to cure hysteria in women, vibrators have become increasingly popular, for good reason. These toys create an intense, fast-paced sensation that’s near-impossible for a human body to mimic, whether you’re using fingers, a tongue, or anything else.

Very few vulva-owners are able to reliably climax from penetration, so the typical focus of a vibrator on the clitoris adds to their demand. That being said, the range of toys available to purchase is constantly growing, with vibrating cock rings, nipple clamps, buttplugs and more creating pleasure and orgasms for people of all genders.

Despite the millions of vibrator purchases happening every year, there are many who argue that these toys are ruining your pleasure in the long run.

There is a common belief that regularly using a vibrator desensitises your body over time, making you reliant on more intense sources of pleasure in order to achieve a climax.

The truth? Vibrators can cause numbness. However, this should go away after 10 minutes or so, just like how your arm would temporarily go numb if you were to keep tapping on the same spot.

However, there is no proof of them leading to a long-term reduction in sensation. The reason why many believe this is due to the fact that it becomes easy to forget how long it used to take you to orgasm before you purchased your newest, high-tech bedfellow. Manual stimulation can feel less gratifying if your Satisfyer Pro is now getting you to your end-goal in just a couple of short minutes.

Additionally, it is natural for your body to get stuck in pleasure-ruts, where it discovers one dependable path to pleasure that feels safe and easy, like lying on your back using a vibrator on your clitoris. When you consistently stimulate yourself in this way, anything outside of this can feel unfamiliar, making your orgasm harder to achieve.

The cure to both of these challenges is to encourage variety in your pleasure routines. I typically recommend that you only use your old-faithful way of orgasming every one in three times. Outside of this, leave your vibrator in your bedside table drawer and explore the different ways that you can access pleasure, perhaps experimenting with self-pleasuring while standing in front of a mirror, incorporating a new smutty book, or challenging yourself to move as slowly as possible.

On the times when you do use your vibrator, you can prevent pleasure-ruts from occurring by getting creative with the different ways you use your favourite toy. You could experiment with keeping some fabric between your vibrator and your bare skin, such as your underwear or your bedsheet, to change up the sensations that you experience. You may explore using your vibrator on different parts of your body, such as your nipples. You can also use your vibe to explore the majority of your clitoris which is located internally, spanning from the head of the clitoris (the visible part of it), across your outer labia and down to the entrance to your vagina.

It turns out that 14% of people have never cleaned their vibrator, so as long as you’re washing your toys regularly with the appropriate cleaner (which you can purchase from wherever you bought your toy), experiment to your heart's content!