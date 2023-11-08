Want to be more confident? Stop trying to fake it

Treat failure as a word, not an emotion. Know that the more you fail, the less it hurts.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: Fake it till you make it, they say.

In other words, get out in the world, do your thing, act as if you’re brimming with confidence and – eventually – those feelings will become your reality.

Okay, this might work for a few people, in a few situations. But not for most of us. It’s likely to take a budding case of Imposter Syndrome and blow it up in your face; make you feel like more of a pretender – not less.

It’s certainly not the answer to feeling better about yourself.

A long time a ago, a supervisor advised me to act “as if” I was already a good psychologist. She was trying to bolster my confidence as I stepped into my first job.

Trouble is, I wasn’t a good psychologist. I was a person who had just passed my clinical exams. Theoretically, I knew what mental illness looked like on the page of a text book. But in the therapy room? I was horribly naïve.

To be fair, my supervisor’s words helped me through those first nervous weeks. I “faked” calm for my clients simply because I knew they didn’t want help from someone more nervous than them.

But I pretty quickly realised “faking it” wasn’t going to get me far. More than that it could, potentially, land me in deep trouble.

I mean, would you rather work with a confident psychologist or a competent one?

The same is true in any profession.

It’s true in life (and relationships) too. An air of confidence might be attractive in a partner but if you had to choose between confidence and honesty? Or confidence and emotional maturity?

Easy choice, huh?

Swagger is dangerous

Confidence is on most people’s wish list. Who doesn’t want an outsize dose of self-worth for work, relationships – life?

But – in reality – confidence is just a feeling, biased by our own histories, temperaments and experiences in the world. There’s no accurate way of measuring it.

True, people who believe they are timid (and act that way) can be at a disadvantage. But it’s also true that those who are full of swagger can be exhausting. Or boring. Or narcissistic. Or dangerous. Or all of those things.

So faking confidence? Bad idea. Even if you look in control on the surface, you’ll still be quaking underneath.

So ditch the act and work on being competent instead.

Competence is a smarter goal because it doesn’t rely on flaky self-report. The ability to do something well or effectively is founded on skill, talent and persistent effort. You see the results. And being competent helps you build a faith in yourself that’s not imagined – it’s real.

Convinced? Hope so. Here are the keys to building competence.

Be honest about where you are.

Wherever you are on the success ladder, acknowledge it. Don’t be ridiculously modest but don’t overstate your position. Be real about where you are and honest about how much you have to learn.

Tap others’ knowledge.

Plenty of people in your field know more than you. Many more outside your field also know more than you. Vacuum up scraps from all of them. And don’t be a lone ranger - take all the help on offer.

Beef up your technical skills

Take every chance to learn and increase the skills of your “trade”. Technical skill gives you confidence in your ability to do whatever is set in front of you.

Ask good questions

Some smart people are not very good at sharing or communicating their knowledge. But a good question can turn on the tap for them. If you don’t know, ask -- gems fall out of “dumb” questions.

Lock in “nerve management” strategies.

Many hugely talented people are limited by their anxiety. The ability to handle your nerves in the critical moments is often the only difference between a great performer and a very average one. Prioritise this.

Conduct yourself professionally

Dress as you should. Speak as you should. Be where you should be (on time). If this feels too conformist for you, think about it as a way to show respect to your colleagues, clients or customers. It will be noticed.

Keep showing up.

Persistence rules. Except when you’re sick.

Bank the wins.

When you do well, take time to think about why, what went right, what you did well. Then deposit those things in your psychological bank so you can draw on them when life feels hard.

Neutralise failure.

Treat failure as a word, not an emotion. Know that the more you fail, the less it hurts. Or at least the more you learn failure isn’t the end, unless you decide it is. It’s just a way of more intelligently, more creatively, beginning again.