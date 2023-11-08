Scientists have found 8 health measures that can slow ageing by 6 years

Want the secret for a longer life? Scientists have found eight healthy adaptations that you could do in your life that can help you slow the body’s ageing process by six years.

A US study shows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle, having better-sleeping patterns, not smoking, and doing regular physical activity could slow the pace of one’s biological ageing.

Data collected from 6500 adults from a US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted between 2015 and 2018 demonstrated that people with high cardiovascular health were about 6 years younger biologically than their chronological age.

"We found that higher cardiovascular health is associated with decelerated biological ageing, as measured by phenotypic age. We also found a dose-dependent association – as heart health goes up, biological ageing goes down," Nour Makarem, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University Irving Medical Centre in New York, said in a news release from the American Heart Association.

Halfpoint Images/Getty Images Scientists have found eight health measures that can slow the body’s ageing process by six years.

He added: "Phenotypic age is a practical tool to assess our body's biological ageing process and a strong predictor of future risk of disease and death.”

The study indicated that the inverse of these factors was also true. Those who had lower levels of heart health were biologically much “older” than their actual age.

The past volunteer president of the American Heart Association and the chair of the writing group for Life’s Essential 8, Donald Lloyd-Jones said that the findings in the study help people learn how to “live healthier longer”.

“These findings help us understand the link between chronological age and biological age and how following healthy lifestyle habits can help us live longer,” said Lloyd-Jones.

“Everyone wants to live longer, yet more importantly, we want to live healthier longer, so we can really enjoy and have a good quality of life for as many years as possible.”

Stuff One component of leading a healthier lifestyle is making good food choices and eating better.

The eight health measures named by the American Heart Association: