Oral sex: how to love giving as much as receiving

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

ADVICE: There are some unsung heroes who get infinite amounts of enjoyment from the act of giving oral sex. But for many, doing this act on a partner or casual fling can feel dirty, degrading or just plain boring.

A few months ago I had a woman come to me with a problem. While her boyfriend had expressed on multiple occasions how much he loved receiving oral sex and wanted this to be a regular part of their sex life together, Jasmine* struggled as she consistently disliked performing it on him.

Jasmine had previously watched a lot of porn where blowjobs were used as a way to degrade women, to the point that now she couldn’t perform this act without feeling as though she was being disrespected. However, she felt that if she stopped doing this altogether, she would no longer be a “good girlfriend” and feared that her partner would be compelled to look elsewhere to find this experience.

This experience is not an uncommon one, particularly for women. Giving a blowjob has become associated with powerplay for many people thanks to the rise in popularity of BDSM porn. While many people enjoy this added element, many others wish for the experience of giving oral sex to feel more loving and sensual.

There are a range of other reasons why people of all genders can dislike giving oral sex, including not enjoying the taste of other people’s bodily fluids, getting a sore jaw, and lacking confidence in what they’re doing. For some, there may not even be a particular reason why they don’t enjoy performing this sex act.

One of the things that was most healing and relieving for my client to hear from me was a permission slip that she doesn’t need to provide oral sex to her boyfriend if she doesn’t want to. It was clear that she was putting pressure on herself to please her partner and was forcing herself to give blowjobs solely for his benefit.

While taking a break from providing oral sex, I also recommended that she seek out some porn that shows a more positive experience of giving a blowjob. There is a lot of feminist, soft porn that portrays loving relationships and sex acts that could help Jasmine to create a new association with oral sex.

These videos tend to emphasise an approach to oral sex that involves both parties enjoying themselves, instead of just the receiver. This not only has a different energy to it, but can be physically different, as the giver indulges in techniques and strokes that feel good to provide as well as receive.

Often, this involves moving at a slower pace, so that there is more intentionality brought to the experience, as well as the ability to notice any pleasurable sensations that may be happening in the givers mouth. While it’s typically the experience of receiving oral sex that is viewed as being pleasurable, when the person providing the act notices the temperature, textures and tastes occurring in their mouth, there is the potential for the giver to reap pleasure from the experience too.

There can also be a lot of enjoyment found through compersion, which is the experience of getting pleasure from the knowledge that another person is experiencing pleasure. By noticing every moan and facial expression, as well as checking in and asking how they’re finding the experience, the receiver's excitement and arousal can become contagious.

For those who have previously disliked giving oral but are wanting to try and find new ways to find gratification from the experience, this new approach can make a world of difference, rather than mirroring performative behaviours that only reflect how you think the experience is meant to look.

Additionally, you can incorporate a sensual shower experience into your foreplay, so that you know that your partner is clean and smelling good down there, or experiment with different positions so that you’re as comfortable as possible.

However, if what you land on is that performing oral sex simply isn’t your jam, then own that! There is never any requirement to do anything in the bedroom that isn’t authentically desired.