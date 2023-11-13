Kiwi dad hit with shock cancer diagnosis as his body 'shut down' within a week

Kiwi Dad diagnosed with rare cancer is desperate to get home in time for Christmas.

A little more than a month ago, David Tamanika was at work in South Auckland when two of his fingers went numb. He shrugged it off and went about his day.

Within a week, his body “shut down”, he couldn’t walk, was in intense pain and was rushed into surgery – later confirming a rare, terminal cancer.

Now, speaking from his bed at Auckland City Hospital surrounded by family, the 30-year-old – known by those close to him as Dee – is desperate to find a way to move back home in time to spend Christmas with his 6-year-old son and the rest of his family.

Tamanika can’t move his legs, make a fist or feed himself. The house will need to be modified to be safe and accessible and family members need to arrange to always have someone around providing care.

Amongst the many personal photos and cards on the wall opposite his bed is a drawing by his son, David Junior (DJ). The words, written by his partner, read: “Love you Daddy. Be strong Daddy”.

He shares jokes with his sister, Molly, and brother, Soni, sitting beside his bed. He insists he’s, “gonna be all good”.

But he tears up when recalling the days he went from active, working dad – who loved nothing more than taking his boy to the pools and “getting a feed” on the weekend – to severe weakness, meaning he can’t use his legs or scratch his head. He’s been told he’ll never walk and likely has months to live.

Supplied David with the family on Christmas Day, 2022 (left) and with his sister Molly and brother Soni after being diagnosed.

His tears set off Molly and Soni, and the tissues are passed around.

“The only reason I get emotional is I don’t like to think about it too much,” he says as he remembers picking up his son from school, the day after his fingers went numb, and his left leg giving out.

“I kind of tumbled. I thought someone had pushed me, so I looked around,” he said, but didn’t give it much thought. When his GP wanted blood tests for numbness in his hands, he thought, “nah, stuff that”.

That night he couldn’t empty his bladder. The following day – Tuesday, October 10 – Molly called an ambulance, and he went to Middlemore Hospital. While there, “my body just starting shutting down”, he says, tearfully.

He needed to be anaesthetised for an MRI, because his neck was hurting too much to lie still.

“I woke up and saw nurses rushing around, and they told me I had to be rushed to Auckland Hospital.”

Supplied David Tamanika and his son DJ.

Told he had something abnormal on his spine, Tamanika had emergency surgery.

“The last thing I remember was them putting me to sleep and waking up the next day, they said the surgery was all done, and they said it was my spine, and it might be cancer.”

He’s been in hospital ever since, and has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer, most commonly a brain tumour, which he says is spinal glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Literature suggests the tumour occurs primarily in younger people, more commonly in men and accounts for less than 2% of spinal tumours.

Molly, who jokes she’s learnt more than she ever wanted to know about cancer, says he was told he probably had between three and six months to live without treatment. He’s opted for radiotherapy treatment, which she says increased that estimate to between six and eight months.

“Six to eight months gives me enough time to beat it,” he says with a smile.

“They say that I won’t be able to walk or anything ... I don’t think about what they say too much. I just keep a strong mind. I believe I’ll be able to walk again. That’s what I think. I’m a strong person.”

The third born of eight siblings, he’s always been the “hardest” of the kids, says Molly, who laughed that growing up the house was chaotic, but the family has always been tight-knit.

Supplied David, right, with his seven siblings (left to right): Daniel, Soni, Olivia, Ana, Molly, Lupe and Saia.

She hasn’t worked since his diagnosis and Soni works from beside his bed most days. Various siblings and family members pop their head in the room as we chat.

Since being hospitalised he has not spent a night without a family member staying over. His son, DJ, comes with his partner most days after school. On weekends, all the nieces and nephews come by, he’s taken outside and watches the kids run around.

“That’s what he misses,” says his sister. “The noise”.

But Tamanika wants to go back home. His boss set up a givealittle page for the family – with funds being used for house alterations and to help whānau spend time helping care for him.

He’ll spend almost three more weeks at Auckland hospital undergoing treatment, then will be moved to Totara Hospice for a couple of weeks. They’re hoping the next stop will be back to the South Auckland house he knows.

He qualifies for a spot in a private hospital care facility, but they won’t allow family to stay overnight. For Tamanika – the thought isn’t one he wants to entertain.

Supplied Since arriving at Auckland City Hospital, Tamanika hasn't spent a day or night without family with him.

Family is clearly everything for the young dad, who lights up when he talks about his New Year’s tradition with his son and partner.

Every year, since DJ was about 1 year old, he’s booked a hotel near Sky City, to watch the fireworks.

Every Christmas, the whole whānau – mum, dad, siblings and nieces and nephews - get together to celebrate. They’ve cancelled the annual secret Santa this year, but they want Tamanika home in time for the celebrations and a “massive feast” on the day.

DJ doesn’t understand what’s going on, and Tamanika says his boy cries sometimes, missing his dad.

“I tell him I’m going to be OK... I hate him seeing me like this, because he’s not used to it. I’m not used to it. I’m just trying to be strong for him. That’s all I can do,” he says.

“I just miss him. I miss picking him up from school. That’s what I miss the most. I miss making his school lunch. All those simple things.”

Supplied On weekends, the family brings the kids in to visit David. His sister, Molly says he misses the "noise" a lot.

He’s determined to face the next chapter with strength. He cried for days when he first got sick, he says, but his mum told him to be strong. “That stuck with me,” he says.

“My family’s always been there. My nephews, my partner, my son. Seeing all the help I’ve received,” he says – motioning at the shelves stacked with gift baskets and food, and the wall filled with photos, drawing and well wishes.

“I’m just thankful for the support. I just want to get better ... I told the nurses, one day I’m going to come up and shake your guys hands, and give you hugs, and thank you for taking care of me.

“I’m gonna be all good.”

“That’s his favourite phrase,” Molly laughs: “I’m gonna be all good.”