I’ve had experiences of trauma in the past. How can I feel safer during sex now?

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

ADVICE: Many people are surprised to learn that one of the most common things I see blocking my female clients from their sexual arousal and satisfaction is a lack of mental and emotional safety.

While many may think that feeling unsafe during sex is something which only impacts sexual assault survivors or those with PTSD, my clients also find that just living as a woman in our society is enough to create a fear of vulnerability in the bedroom.

For example, having a previous partner make a rude comment about your body could lead to you not feeling safe enough to be naked with the lights on anymore. Or, if you grew up being cat-called while walking down the street, this could lead to you putting subconscious walls up around male lovers out of fear that you’ll be victim to more degradation.

Naturally, feeling unsafe and the experiences that lead to this is not limited to women. Many gender non-conforming individuals and males are subjected to this too, and many of the people having this experience are unaware of the detrimental impact that a lack of safety can have on their sex lives.

Conversations about libido are generally where I first notice that my clients are struggling with this. This often presents in their lives as initially being able to generate some turn-on with their partner, but then a thought or action a few minutes in triggers an experience of stress in the body.

As stress is a response to perceived danger, their body will put all of its available resources towards escaping the stressor, instead of putting that energy towards experiencing arousal. This is why the vast majority of people are unable to get turned on while stressed.

For other clients of mine, this struggle with feeling safe can also impact their libido via an aversion to sex, as the intimate act has become associated with stress, vulnerability and risk over time.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sofie Louise is a women's sex and libido coach. She wants women to know how to love themselves fully.

Orgasms can also be significantly impacted by a lack of safety, as surrender and full relaxation are essential ingredients for a climax. If you find yourself worrying that your boundaries aren’t going to be respected during sex, or that you’ll be judged for your authentic moans, neither your brain nor your body are likely to be able to relax enough to initiate an orgasm.

This is a common reason why many women find it easier to orgasm during self-pleasure, as they feel safer to surrender when there are less variables at play and they can control the situation more.

It’s well known that doing things like locking the door, closing the curtains and having sex with people that we trust to respect our boundaries can support us to feel physically safe. However, more actions can be undertaken to create an environment of mental and emotional safety that will benefit your libido and orgasmic potential.

One way of doing this is to take note of the specific things which trigger feelings of stress within you. One of my clients realised during a session that she would feel unsafe if her partner tried to approach her to initiate sex from behind, where she couldn’t see his face. She was then able to communicate this to him so that he could avoid doing this.

This strategy can be particularly effective in the short term, while simultaneously doing the longer term work of processing any past experiences that may detract from your ability to feel calm and grounded in the bedroom.

Much of the time, feelings of stress and unsafety arise not because of what is happening in the present moment, but because there are things happening which remind your brain of past experiences. When triggered like this, your brain doesn’t understand that you are presently safe, so it reacts as though you are still in this past experience, generating physiological stress responses. Processing negative past experiences can help to prevent this from happening, so that you can enjoy experiences for what they are in the moment.

Finally, it’s important that you are able to have complete trust in yourself. It is impossible to fully control or predict external variables like the behaviour of a sexual partner, no matter how long you’ve known them. However, you can learn how to own your ‘no’ in the bedroom and speak up with confidence when you’re not enjoying something, no matter how small it is. This inner knowing that you have your own back will support you to feel more relaxed and safe.

While it’s possible to do this work on your own, seeking the support of a professional can help you to access more safety, turn-on and orgasms within a shorter span of time, while also making the process more enjoyable.

Where to get help