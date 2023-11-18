Snoop says bye to buds: What happens when you stop smoking 81 joints a day?

He led the charge to “smoke weed every day”, but now, Snoop Dogg has revealed he’s giving up his decades-long love affair with the green.

The 52-year-old announced the news on social media on Friday with a simple statement: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke.”

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

There are very few people so synonymous with cannabis as Snoop Dogg – the hip-hop legend had his first toke at the age of eight, and even hires a personal blunt roller, and smokes as many as 81 joints a day.

So, what happens when your 81-a-day habit goes up in smoke?

“Well, that’s not healthy,” says Abe Gray, cannabis activist and curator of New Zealand’s first and only cannabis museum.

81 joints, equivalent to about a half pound of weed, is a very excessive amount of cannabis to smoke, he confirms.

Physically, Snoop may see a few major changes to his body, including weight gain and a possibility of seeing himself age “quickly” without the weed.

Similar to smoking a cigarette, your lungs can heal and regenerate if you stop smoking, with timing dependent on your longevity as a smoker. However, some lung damage is permanent, and with age, regeneration becomes harder.

A loss of appetite could also be possible for the D-o-double-g, as withdrawing from cannabis can cause your appetite to change, according to UK drug, alcohol, and mental health charity With You.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Abe Gray, cannabis activist and curator of New Zealand’s first and only cannabis museum.

Mentally, Snoop will likely contend with feelings of anxiety, depression, and irritability while his body adjusts to the change.

“Snoop Dogg always has those eyes-half-closed, so chill [vibe] ... we know he’s strapped, but he never pulls it out, right? Because he’s so chill,” Gray says.

“He might find that he snaps a little bit more easily, he might find that there were benefits he wasn’t quantifying.

“I’m sure he knows about this, and I’m sure he’s weighed it up, and he knows that that's coming, and there are other effects he wants to get away from.”

And, because the rapper has been smoking for so long, Gray believes the change will be a “major identity crisis for him.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Because the rapper has been smoking for so long, Gray believes the change will be a “major identity crisis for him.”

While Snoop’s transition to the sober side was met with support by fans, others were shocked by the Dogg’s change of heart. According to Gray, there comes a time in (almost) every stoner’s life when you decide to put down the blunt.

“At some point in older stoner’s lives – and this seems to statistically happen earlier in females – you reach a point where you’re just getting kind-of paranoid, you’re not enjoying it,” Gray says.

“Sometimes, with age, that just happens, but not to everybody: Willie Nelson’s still going hard.”

Gray recommends taking a tolerance break if you’re a heavy smoker who partakes on a daily basis, or to consider quitting altogether if smoking weed no longer becomes enjoyable.

“It’s good to reset your tolerance, because when you smoke every day, you’re gradually getting less high,” Gray says.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Abe Gray, a long time cannabis activist and protestor.

“Even if you just take 24 hours off, it has a significant effect.”

As for those thinking of quitting but struggling with giving up the smoke, Gray recommends using a cannabis vaporisor, which has been approved for medical use in New Zealand with a prescription.

“When you smoke, you’re inhaling tar and all this stuff that’s bad for you, which is why vaping is better. But that asphyxiation that you’re getting from the smoke is kind-of like what we’ve been habituated to when we’re getting high,” Gray says.

“When you start to vape, you think ‘am I getting anything?’ It still gets you high, but it doesn’t ‘feel right’, so getting around that psychological hurdle is finding a vape that works.”

The truest caricature of the humble stoner, Gray says Snoop’s step away from the smoke personally hits hard.

“It’s horrible timing if this is legit, because we couldn’t get the Auckland Cannabis Museum happening before he came here recently,” Gray says.

“Part of the whole reason we’re doing this was to smoke with Snoop Dogg – we’re going to have to reevaluate our life choices as well.”

