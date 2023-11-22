Why is swinging becoming cool again?

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: I don’t know about you, but I’d never thought too much about swinging.

I don’t mean the community itself. (Who I’ve always found lovely and happy to do their thing discreetly over there.) Rather, I mean its place in the public’s mind. You know, how the average couple feels about it.

Obviously, I vaguely knew the jokes, the car keys, the distinctly 70s vibe. It always felt like the sort of thing your parents tried once at a suburban dinner party, after a serving of black forest gateau, while the seductive tones of Robert Muldoon crooned on the radio.

But if you’d asked me what its mainstream image was, I’d have said it was the Cobb & Co of sex. Only found in the distant regions where it could be sustained by nostalgia, and the lack of feasible alternatives of things to do on Friday nights.

It wasn’t, you know, chic. Boujee. Something to boast about at brunch.

Until this year, the only time I’d ever heard stories of people my age who’d dabbled casually was from a girlfriend who has a thing for flings with ageing CEOs. Apparently, it’s part of their KPIs to stave off middle age malaise with a visit to CCK. (For the non-Jaffas, that’s an Auckland sex club that’s kinda an entry-level induction into swinging. I haven’t been, because I’m terrified I’d know someone, but apparently it’s got a reasonable bar and exactly the kind of soft furnishings you’d imagine.)

But then, out of the blue, in the last six months, virtually every couple I know has told me that they’ve tried it. And I’m not talking about the established swinging community. No, I mean the middle-managers-who-wear-activewear-and-walk-dogs-called-Pepper-on-sunday-couples.

This has happened 5 times to me in the last four weeks. And the thing that really got me was that they all announced it in the same humble brag casualness of, say, renovating a bathroom.

Inevitably, I had to wonder what was going on. Has swinging become a new symbol of suburban, middle class chic? And how on earth did it go from a niche pursuit by lifelong enthusiasts, to a mainstream couple goal akin to completing a half-marathon?

I know in the wider landscape, polyamory, open relationships and throuple-dom are all having a moment. Ethical non-monogamy is a hot topic. We used to think there was something wrong with you if you don’t find one person and stay with them your whole life. Now we think there’s something wrong with you if you do - are you really, like, thriving?

So maybe this is just an unexpected flex of new sexual suburban chic. Maybe the swinging session is as normal, healthy and good for the soul as a weekly yoga class.

But the cynic in me wonders if this is a product of our slowly simmering suburban sexual malaise? You know what I’m talking about. I’m talking about that missionary and white-ware complex that we sink into. When you move back to NZ in your 30s, buy a house, start a family, sink into mildly bored restlessness and think, is this it?

It’s such a phenomenon in Auckland you can practically smell it. It seeps out of the grim grey valleys of shiny new-build houses, wafting to you on the breeze under the scent of new tarmac. It’s a force that especially built up over the last three years, while we all fermented in indoor frustration, and it seeped into everything - especially our relationships.

So perhaps this is the product of a post-Covid domestic restlessness. Maybe our sexual souls have all been bottles of sparkling water rolling around a car boot for the last three years. And now they’re ready to spray themselves all over the walls of daily life.

Which is interesting, right? Is our chilly sexual culture thawing into a more tolerant, open and experimental phase? Or is this just an erratic eruption of eros, that’s going to sink back into mild dissatisfaction after the initial explosion?

I’ve got no idea. But I’m still fascinated to see what starts trending next.