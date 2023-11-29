Want to improve your relationship? Stop talking about your feelings

If you’re frustrated by your partner’s inability to open up, here are some things to think about.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

A client was having trouble in her year-long relationship.

At 40, she had been hurt by several partnerships that hadn’t worked out. She was confident and successful in all spheres of her life – except relationships.

She thought she’d found the perfect man but it was starting to split open at the seams. The problem? She was a heart-on-sleeve expressive person, he was the “strong, silent” type and they were struggling to find middle ground.

She was a talker, he was a doer. The more she talked, the more he backed away. The more he backed away, the more she tried to express her feelings to him, and coax him to talk. So the rift deepened.

This is a common problem – although more women cite this difficulty, I’ve worked with a number of men who described their female partners as “immensely private” or “shut down”.

The trouble is, when you can’t read your partner it can spark your insecurity. What’s going on for them? What are we? Is this working for them? Are they into me?

Let’s turn back the clock

The ways in which we feel/express emotions come from a combination our temperaments, histories and experiences. For some, there are neurodivergent factors in the mix.

Families are an key influence. If you were raised in an environment where feelings were buried or dismissed, you don’t learn the “language” of emotion. You may not feel safe to share; vulnerability may frighten you.

Others may come from families where expressing emotions is a free-for-all and get uncomfortable when others don’t say what they’re thinking.

So there’s often a good reason for the mismatch. But if two people can’t land in the middle, it becomes an ongoing source of friction.

The art of emotional intelligence

Emotional Intelligence (EQ) is a person’s ability to notice, manage and express their emotions healthily. But people get caught out in believing that they need to express ALL their feelings in order to communicate healthily.

Nope. Putting every little thing that comes into your head “out there” is exhausting for the person on the end of it. It’s not necessarily very interesting either.

EQ is not just about being able to express emotions – it’s about noticing and managing them; to be able to process at least some of them without an audience.

So, if like my client, you’re frustrated by your partner’s inability to open up, here are some things to think about.

Are your expectations reasonable?

It may be unrealistic to expect your partner to evolve into an emotional extrovert. But you shouldn’t have to feel insecure because your partner’s had a difficult past. Check in with yourself as to what is reasonable or ask a trusted friend. If you genuinely need more from your partner, talk about it. You have needs too.

Is your partner struggling – or refusing?

It’s one thing if a person struggles to express feelings, but it’s another if they refuse to reassure you of their love. A partner who leaves you guessing about what’s going on for them or your place in the relationship, is unfair – if not toxic.

A struggle with emotional expression doesn’t make someone a bad partner. In fact, they may be a very good one. However if affirming words are important to you, then put it on the table for discussion. You have a right to be loved in a way that resonates with you.

Does your partner’s behaviour show love?

Words are important, but they’re only one way to show love. People who struggle to express their feelings are often giving in other ways. Maybe they make you coffee every morning, empty the dishwasher without prompting, manage the family finances, book the babysitters, show up to important events with your family and friends.

Being overt with physical affection isn’t as important as being completely present and helpful. However while behaviour is the more reliable indicator of love – because talk can be cheap – you shouldn’t resign yourself to never hearing loving words.

Train yourself to sit with difficult feelings.

EQ requires the management of feelings and crucial to that is the ability to sit with difficult feelings without doing anything about them. A rushed response is often a poor one – and it can have negative consequences.

So sit and chill first – give yourself time to assess whether the emotion you are experiencing really needs to be talked about.

Compromise is gold.

Couples often struggle to discuss about their needs without tears or conflict.

You need to say what you need from your partner. But you also need to listen to them when they explain feelings don’t come naturally to them. Compromise is gold. But you already knew that, didn’t you?