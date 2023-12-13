Why do I get summer time sadness?

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: Summer’s here – although in the era of climate change we can never be sure what the weather’s going to dish up.

But, traditionally at least, summer’s associated with the outdoors, beach, barbecues, picnics – long evenings and fun.

Not so for those who suffer from summer depression – a kind of reverse take on winter Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in which a person’s mood is heavily negatively influenced by colder, darker weather.

More commonly, SAD is linked to winter mental health struggles. But while it’s a widely recognised term, relatively few people seek psychological assessment and treatment solely for that reason.

I’ve had a number of clients say they struggle with depression during the colder months but it can be difficult to pin it on winter SAD, given there are almost always other factors contributing to their low mood.

On the other hand, summer depression is little known in therapy – I’ve never had a client present with this kind of depression, and I’ve never heard colleagues discuss it.

But with the planet warming up, it’s likely therapists will see more of those struggles – particularly in countries and regions where habits, lifestyles (and mental health) are compromised by heat, humidity and radical weather events.

Pollens may also become more severe in warmer temperatures, contributing to more respiratory difficulties and hay fever, according to recent studies in Europe. And severe or chronic allergies are known to negatively affect mood.

Summer depression: the symptoms

Compared with winter SAD, summer depression has received scant attention in research or public awareness. But global warming and climate change suggest it may be about to get its moment in the sun, so to speak.

Scientists differentiate between the symptoms of winter and summer depression. While both are marked by traditional signs like low mood and reduced feelings of pleasure, winter depression seems to be a heavier, slower condition.

People with winter SAD tend to oversleep, overeat and feel lethargic and sluggish, while the summer variety presents as a more edgy condition – those who suffer may feel less hungry or lose their appetites, more restless and have sleep difficulties.

It makes sense that when temperatures creep beyond comfortable levels, wellbeing begins to suffer. Negative emotions, fatigue and irritability increase. Predictably, heat waves and weather-related trauma have been linked with worse mental health outcomes.

Physiological factors may be in the mix too. People adjust to changes in temperature and humidity – and even daylight saving – differently. While some acclimatise quickly, others struggle for longer, feeling physically uncomfortable or unwell.

You’ll be aware of this in your own family. It’s likely individuals have different levels of tolerance for hot and cold temperatures. When one partner wants to turn the heat up in the car, the other can barely breathe; when one wants the bedroom window open at night, the other huddles under extra bed covers. You probably know whether you’re more a winter or a summer person.

The key difficulty with treating summer depression is it hasn’t yet been seen in great numbers; also, like winter SAD, it’s difficult to tease out from other factors. It may be that summer brings other changes, such as a loss of routine, kids on holidays and financial stress.

For relief, experts suggest first turning to the obvious – cooling down strategies. Plenty of ice, air conditioning, staying out of the sun and drinking lots of water will all help. So will planning your day to limit exposure to sun and heat. However, these strategies are likely to be effective only as long as you implement them.

Beyond that, here are some other tips to consider.

Think about why.

If you struggle with summer depression year after year, ask yourself why. Perhaps you link summer with a difficult time in the past – the death of a loved one or a relationship break-up? Have you previously had bouts of depression during summer? Almost unconsciously, you may have started to associate summer with sadness. Identifying and working to break that connection can help.

Keep holidays simple.

There’s nothing wrong with a staycation. And there may be everything right with one if holidaying at home is the easiest, cheapest option.

Stay off social media.

All those images of “friends” having a wonderful time may maintain your sadness. Reassure yourself that they’re only posting the best of times anyway, and turn off your phone.

Routines still rule.

Be habitual around sleeping, eating and exercise. And, no, you don’t get out of exercise altogether. Even if it’s sweltering, find ways and cooler places to move your body.

Take stock of your whole self.

You need to ask if this really is seasonal depression or are other things going on for you? The more you can know about who you are and how you roll, the better armed you’ll be – for everything.