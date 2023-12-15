Why you shouldn’t send naked pictures to others

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

When you think about the process of taking sexy pictures, it's likely that your mind associates that with sending them to another person, whether a long-distance partner or the guy you met at that bar a few weeks ago. However, there are many benefits to turning that expectation on its head.

Sending your nudes off into cyberspace to be received by another consenting adult can add pressure to the experience. It can leave you feeling like you need to snap the perfect shot that will excite your lucky recipient and play into their beauty ideals.

Additionally, there can be fears about where your private photos will end up. It’s crucial to understand that if someone violates your trust (and the law) by spreading intimate photos of you without your permission, the fault is theirs and not yours. However, there is a way to completely cut out the risk of that happening.

A solo photoshoot with the intention of keeping these images for yourself can be a joyful exercise in loving your body and exploring your sensuality within a safe space.

When you’re able to take the time to explore your own body with just the help of a phone camera, this can help you to discover new parts of your body that you admire, regardless of how they fit into a stereotypical understanding of what is deemed beautiful or sexy. Knowing that the final photos are going to remain in your camera roll can take the pressure off and allow you to bring in a playful energy as you explore and honour your body as the work of art that it is.

To create your ultimate sensual self-shoot, you’re going to want to start by preparing your set. Whether you’re planning to shoot in a bath full of bubbles, capture the look of wet skin straight out of the shower, or get some classic between-the-sheets shots, take the time to tidy up your space. This will allow you to focus once you start taking pictures, instead of worrying about the dirty laundry in the background of your picture.

Once that’s done, take a moment to connect with your confidence and love for yourself. You could do this by speaking some affirmations out loud about how deserving your body is of receiving love, putting on your favourite red lipstick, or dancing to some Christina Aguilera in the mirror.

The final part of the prep is to remind yourself that you’re not expecting every photo to be perfect. This is a playful exercise where not everything that you try is going to be a success, so setting your expectations at the beginning will help to ensure that you don’t lose confidence at the first less-than-ideal shot.

Now it’s time to get behind the camera.

Set up the shot by playing with different sources of lighting, like fairy lights, candles, or natural lighting from a window. You can also explore what angles complement your features the best. While having your phone high and shooting down on yourself is typically successful, know that there are no limits to what you can try. Because you’re the only recipient of the final shots, you can get as creative as you like without worrying about whether they’re stereotypically sexy.

As an additional way to tap into your desire for your body, you may like to bring in the art of mystery by using sheets or lingerie to cover up parts of your body.

When you’re finished, you can take the time to admire the art that you’ve created and the way that you’ve memorialised your body as it is at this point in your life, as your ever changing body will never look exactly like this again.

And of course, you are able to share the final images to another person if you feel inclined to do so. Just remember to check for consent before you do so.