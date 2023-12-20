You’re losing friends faster than you’re making them

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: How many friends do you check in with each month?

The average woman over 25 is in touch with 15 friends; for men it’s 12, according to a study published by CNN Health. (Social media “friends” don’t count.)

After reading this I grabbed my phone to do what I advise my clients not to do – compare myself with others. I only counted genuine interactions with friends or family, not work or life admin contacts or group chats.

Good news – I came in just above the monthly average. But it left me wondering if my friendships were on the wane, as the article claimed they had been since my mid-twenties. And thinking: Should I be making more effort with old friends and to meet new ones? Am I destined for a lonely old age?

In a survey of 3 million mobile phone users, the study found we’re at our most socially promiscuous up until the age of 25. We’re also at our social peak – we’ll have the most friends we’ll ever have.

Beyond that, our social circles shrink. We begin to lose friends faster than we make them. And here’s the bad news for women – although we make more friends than men, we lose them faster.

The shrinkage isn’t surprising. As we dig into careers and have families, we have less free time. We begin to think about who matters most. We get fussier about who we let into the inner sanctum – and we make more effort to keep them there.

Those with children make social decisions based on who can help them raise the kids – so family and friends who also have kids, move up our priority lists.

It sounds mercenary, but it’s just a practicality. Let’s face it, your mother-in-law is probably a safer bet for Saturday night babysitting than a single, party-loving friend. (Depending on your mother-in law, I guess.)

Quality over Quantity?

The study’s weakness is that it’s simply a numbers game; it doesn’t allow for the quality of friendships.

Few would disagree that having one or two trusted friends trump a gaggle who can’t be fully relied on or – worse – those who hurt you.

In researching this column, I stumbled across a suggestion that friends are either “fountains or drains”. In other words, people either fill you up or suck you dry. Okay, that’s a bit black and white (or harsh) for a psychologist – but it’s an interesting idea.

Are your friends fountains or drains?

And, even more importantly, what kind of friend are you? Do you bring the goodies into others’ lives – or do you take them away?

I don’t like clichés – but in this case “be the friend you want to have” is pretty good advice.

So here’s a quick guide to being a friend of the fountain variety.

You remember what matters to them.

You remember more than the events and activities from your shared past – but where they’re at in their life right now. Their birthdays, their kids’ names, how they like their coffee, where they’re GF or vegan, that their mother’s sick. It shows you’ve listened – and you care.

You don’t talk about them behind their back.

You’re loyal. You don’t gossip about them, nor do you stand by and quietly listen to rumours about them. You’re honest with them when you need to be. As poet Oscar Wilde said “a good friend will always stab you in the front.”

You don’t bail on plans to catch up.

People who do this consistently are just keeping their options open. If you have a friend like this move them down the list.

They feel safe around you.

People can say whatever they need to say and be whoever they need to be around you. They trust you with their vulnerabilities.

You don’t judge or try to control them.

You don’t judge their choices – of career, partner or friends (unless it’s compromising their health or safety). You let people be who they are, flaws and all. You love them anyway.

You enjoy their success.

Good friends are there for the tough times. But if you also can be there to celebrate their successes – without the green eyed monster in tow – go to the top of the class.

You can cry-laugh together.

I just read the late singer/activist Sinéad O’Connor’s memoir in which she uses the expression “cry-laugh” for having insane amounts of fun together. Gotta love the Irish. But if you can cry-laugh with someone, you’re winning.

You’re a middle of the night mate.

You’re someone they can call when they’re in trouble or struggling in the middle of the night (although not every night) for help.

You’re a friend they can count on; you’re (way) more fountain than drain.