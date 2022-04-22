For my generation, kids are like exotic pets - that's why we treat our pets like babies and our plants like pets

OPINION: At a house party recently, I found myself embroiled in an impassioned group D&M about custody agreements with exes.

The questions up for debate: Are weekends and holidays a fair trade for Monday to Friday care? Who should pay the doctor's and daycare bills? Were they ready to start a new family with their new partner?

They were talking about dogs.

Unsplash For some time now, pets have been the children. Plants have been the new pets. And human children, are well, exotic pets.

It's 2022. My “grown up” friends (the ones in their late twenties with long term partners and nice rentals) are a sought-after demographic marketers call DINKS – Double Income No Kids. Except, their animals are their kids.

They have wardrobes, school report cards, birthday parties, custom-built playgrounds, verified Instagram accounts, and are the focal point of framed family portraits. They get their own seat at the brunch table.

Even notoriously fickle cats are being trained into their owners’ hobbies, including surfing, snowboarding, and hiking.

Last year, former Married at First Sight NZ participant Benjamin Blackwell told me he’d bought a house with his partner Alex Mallett because they needed to provide for their new puppy, Casserole.

Treating a pet like a toddler would’ve received a side-eye a few years ago. Now, it’s the norm.

“Casserole, suffering from only child syndrome was less than impressed by this new potato,” Blackwell captioned a photo of a French bulldog puppy they had just adopted.

“She did not want us cuddling him, might have some jealousy brewing from the Empress of our house.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Benjamin Blackwell, 30, and Alex Mallett, 22, have Casserole the puppy to thank for getting their first home, a two bedroom in New Lynn, Auckland.

Millennials and Gen Z are not the first generations to face housing crisis and drastic increases to cost of living. But it seems they are the first to seriously entertain whether the looming threat of apocalyptic climate change means they should stop having children.

In 1960, the average Kiwi woman had four children. As recently as 2010, the birth rate here was 2.17 per woman.

New Zealand’s total fertility rate in 2020 was down to its lowest recorded level (1.61 births per woman), Stats NZ reported in February 2021.

Some reasons for this, noted by Stats NZ, are fairly obvious. Women have increased access to higher education, higher participation in the job market, and are having children much later in life. Last year, more women over the age of 40 gave birth than did those under the age of 20.

Unsplash The stereotypical millennial’s home.

However, younger generations are also much more mindful of the impact an increasing population has on the environment, Massey University professor Paul Spoonley told RNZ.

One quarter of childless American adults, in an Morning Consult poll of 4400, said climate change had factored in to their reproductive decision.

“Fertility rates in New Zealand were relatively stable between 1980 and 2012, but have generally decreased since then,” said Hamish Slack, Stats NZ’s population estimates manager.

“Since 2013, the number of women of reproductive age has increased by 11 percent, and the number of births has decreased by 2 percent.”

Unsplash Millennials and Gen Z are redirecting their paternal energy to pets and plants.

That makes sense. The conversations my women friends have about motherhood aren’t about whether they would like to have kids. They’re about whether they think they might realistically be able to afford them, and what kind of world those kids will inherit.

For some time now, pets have been the children. Plants have been the new pets. And human children, are well, exotic pets. Reserved for a smaller, wealthier percentage of the population.

But it is human nature to nurture, and my generation has to direct all that pent-up paternal energy somewhere.

In an entirely unscientific poll, I asked my childless millennial colleagues to divulge some of the most ridiculous things they do for their animals.

“I don't know what is more outrageous. That we pay $45/day for doggy daycare, or that I get offended if they don't post enough/cute enough photos of Fred at daycare,” said style reporter Tyson Beckett.

“Yes, I check every day.”

Stuff style editor and Ensemble co-founder Zoe Walker Ahwa admitted she had bought a rattan doll bed for her cat, in addition to a pearl necklace collar, a wheat bag designed especially for cats, and a portrait illustration by Pebbles Hooper.

Entertainment reporter Amberleigh Jack’s husband is currently designing a cat playground (which will involve cutting a hole in the fence, and building tunnels, so they don't get wet when it rains).

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Hollie Procter says it all started with a peace lily. ‘And basically it just spiralled from there.’

“We have a two-bedroom house and 9 animal beds (not counting blankets),” she said. “When we had to find a cattery for our wedding, we got Peat one with her own ‘apartment’, as well as a big screen TV for her nighttime viewing enjoyment. She is spoiled enough now that she won't come in at night unless I take her cooked chicken breast that she can eat while being carried inside.”

Meanwhile, the early to mid-twenties singletons (who can't yet afford doggy daycare), still yearn for something to care for. They’ve unanimously decided to address climate change by changing the climate of their bedrooms.

Stepping inside one is like stepping inside a Jungle Book illustration.

Hollie Procter has a modest 75, which she’s squeezed into the 8 metre by 2.5m tiny home on her parents’ Katikati property. Procter, who works in marketing, had been renting a place in Mount Maunganui, but the increasing unaffordability of it led to her decision to build the place she lives in now.

Houseplant collection boomed in the pandemic, creating a flourishing local industry. “Plant parents” say the obsession stems from a desire to care for a living object, and to create a tranquil indoor sanctuary in an uncertain and stressful time.

The kids are alright. They just can’t afford to have their own.