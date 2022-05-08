Angela Barnett: The pain of being a mortal mum

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

OPINION: We were off to a Mother and Son High Tea school fundraiser and I did not expect to leave on a high. I did not expect to laugh. I did not expect to cry.

I did expect to drink tea and eat dainty scones and possibly be a little bit bored.

Supplied Angela Barnett hadn't been expecting a speech by Simon Dallow to be the end of her.

The keynote speaker, Simon Dallow, was sitting near the front in a chequered shirt, but before Dallow there was Drake. He was 12.

And right out of the gates he had us captivated. He talked about how incredible his mother was and I tried to remember what exactly he said about her but I can’t. I can remember the look on his face, though–eyes wide open, furiously blinking back tears–as he tried to keep it under control in front of his mates.

READ MORE:

* Why Simon Dallow loves The Attitude Awards

* Parents, it's perfectly all right to cry in front of the kids



Gripped, he had us!

My son looked bored, but he liked the club sandwiches.

Then Dallow the newsreader got up. He was an old boy of the school and said he’d come across hundreds of sad stories over the years such as the Pike River Mine tragedy and I thought “here we go, he’s going to talk about his fabulous news reading career so we all feel good about our sons going here and maybe becoming newsreaders too”.

But he segued into why it was so significant to him because the first explosion that sealed off those men in the mine was the day his mother died and the second explosion, which sealed their fate, was the day Dallow buried his mother.

I don’t remember what details he said about his mother either (I’d had a few cups of tea by then) but he was so sincere about who she was that we all held our breath as we wondered if the newsreader would go the way of Drake.

The air was thicker than the clotted cream in the mini doughnuts.

He told us how we should tell our mothers how much we love them, as you never know when they’re going to go. A lump knotted in my throat as I thought about the boy, Dallow, who lost his mother and any future boys in the room who might lose their mothers.

Phovoir Angela Barnett expecting to leave a school fundraiser bored, but she left questioning her mortality, her relationship with her mum and her children.

Then he talked about being there right at the end when his mother died, which made me think of leaving my son one day, and it was all over for me. The lump in my throat exploded.

Thinking about abandoning your children when you die feels more painful than abandoning your own body. Will they know I’m dying at the time and if they know I’m going, and I know I’m going, how do we deal with the enormity of gone, forever? How do they cope without me and how do I cope with the idea that I can’t be there for them?

I looked at my friend, Mary Ellen, who was fanning her face with the butcher’s voucher we’d been given. Shoulders were threatening to shudder.

Thinking about leaving my children made me think about my own mother, and the tears streamed down my face. She’s always been my biggest fan and nobody can replace that kind of love. As the old Irish saying goes, “Death leaves a heartache no-one can heal, love leaves a memory no-one can steal.”

It was all too much.

I picked up my butcher’s voucher and furiously fanned too, willing Dallow to stop talking. Puhlease.

I didn’t dare look at my son as I knew he would roll his eyes at the tears, but somebody offered us more tea and I turned around to say “no thanks” and he clocked my face. Snotty nose, blotchy cheeks.

And he quietly handed me his napkin.

Which did not stop the tears!

That small act was thoughtful. It was the kind of thing I used to do for him. It said “yes, you’re embarrassing but you’re my mother and you need to wipe your nose, so have my napkin”. Thank goodness Dallow finally sat down before we all had to wring our frocks out.

We left depleted but elated, like that feeling after a good howl during a tragic romantic period-piece drama. We felt acutely alive, aware of our own mortality. We felt, I hate to say it, high on the fragility of life.

Next time, I’m leaving my expectations at home.

And today, I’m telling my mother what she means to me while I’m lucky enough to still have her in my life.