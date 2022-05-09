'Hi Neve': PM Jacinda Ardern's daughter pops up on news show

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explains the meaning of fishy kisses during an interview with the AM Show. Ardern is isolating at home after partner Clarke Gayford tested positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by daughter Neve, 3, during a news interview, as she works from home in isolation.

Ardern is spending seven days with her family after partner Clarke Gayford tested positive for Covid on Sunday, which also happened to be Mother’s Day.

While talking to AM about the need to prevent people entering organised crime, there was a small noise that sounded as if it came from a small child.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Parliament building last week. She is now isolating after partner Clarke Gayford tested positive for Covid on Sunday.

Interviewer Melissa Chan-Green laughed and said: “There’s the old Zoom issue. Hi Neve.”

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern confirms wedding to go ahead, date yet to be set

* Clarke Gayford makes Moana, Frozen and Mickey Mouse mash-up birthday cake for Neve's third birthday

* Clarke Gayford reveals the one thing Jacinda Ardern has done wrong during lockdown - hiding chocolates



Ardern said: “I thought I had it totally covered ... It just proves it doesn’t matter what you do.”

“I see why you’ve done that blurred [video] background now,” Chan-Green said.

The interviewer then asked Ardern to explain the reference to “fishy kisses” in a card Ardern received from daughter Neve for Mother’s Day.

“You know when you see people put their feet into baths of water with little tiny fish.” Ardern said.

The prime minister then made a noise that sounded like quick kisses, saying they were “on the cheek”.

At the time the card was showing on the screen, so Ardern couldn’t be seen making the noise.

When it was pointed out she hadn’t been seen doing the kisses, Arden replied: “I don’t know that the rest of New Zealand needs to see me do it.”

Ardern said she could work “pretty adequately” from isolation.

“We’ve managed to reshape a lot of the work we do in Parliament in order to enable us to do it remotely.

“It means I can work remotely. Also, at a practical level, otherwise there’s no one to look after Clarke,” Ardern said.

1 NEWS The Prime Minister told Breakfast on Monday morning she hasn’t picked up Covid.

As much as Gayford was trying his best to be “low impact”, he was crook, she said.

Ardern would only miss the Budget, to be delivered on May 19, if she herself caught Covid and had to remain in isolation. .

Budget day hung on Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Ardern said.

“The role of finance minister is incredibly important. He leads the lock-up, he leads the presentation of the Budget.”

She had very much a supporting role, much of which could be done remotely.

Ardern told RNZ that Gayford was “definitely crook, but he’s doing OK”.

As for herself, she was not showing any symptoms.

“I’m fine ... We’ll see how we go, but as long as we stagger it so that we can keep parenting, we should be OK.”

For now, she was not concerned about missing her upcoming trip to the US, Ardern said.

“The trip to the US is a couple of weeks away, so I think we’ve got a bit of time to deal with whatever comes our way.”