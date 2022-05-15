Why I don't have kids. Yet

Mei Anne Foo worked in Singapore as a lifestyle journalist for half a decade, although she was born and bred in Malaysia. She now works as a content consultant for a business management consultancy in Hamilton.

OPINION: Tara Loader Wilkinson – my former boss, the editor-in-chief of Billionaire magazine and now mother of two – once handed me an article to read entitled, “What’s the best age to have a baby?”

The standfirst read, “To maximise their lifetime earnings, women should aim to have their first child between the age of 31 and 34.”

Drew Hays/Unsplash That is the bigger reason why I’ve been holding off on having kids: the pressure, Mei Anne Foo says.

The article said that having children creates career interruptions and reductions in income for women, but that older women, who tend to be more highly skilled, are harder to replace in the workplace, meaning some companies bend over backwards to support them. Thus, women can apparently boost their earnings by waiting to conceive until they are more established in their careers, which is typically after the age of 31.

I’m currently 33. One more year to go before I am to gain anything significant from having my first child, according to the Danish study the article cited.

The study says, “There’s not much to be gained financially from delaying having children until after the age of 34. For tertiary-educated women, we find that having a first child after the age of 31 is associated with a relative higher total lifetime labour income of 13% compared to women without children. However, women who have their first child between the ages of 34 and 37 earn only 2% more than women without children.”

So, no pressure. And that is the other, if not, bigger reason why I’ve been holding off on having kids: the pressure.

Society somehow stresses that a complete family should include a bundle (or two) of joy. And while I love the idea of “starting a family”, the unnecessary pressure on young couples to produce an heir (and a spare) seems, well, unnecessary to me.

Supplied I felt I needed to first learn more about myself and who I want to be, and can be, Mei Anne Foo says.

I know I come from a privileged place where I can choose to hold off having an offspring and my heart aches for those who simply cannot choose. Some women conceive, some don’t. Some women plan, while some can’t.

As someone who feels they can plan, I personally felt I was not ready to be a mum in my 20s. And before you tell me, “No-one is”, I would like to disagree.

Because I feel more ready now than I ever did before.

Call it maturity or a new season in my life, but I felt I needed to first learn more about myself and who I want to be, and can be. The thought of bringing up another human “bean” of my own isn’t as daunting to me anymore because of this ongoing transformation.

I’m not saying I aim to be the perfect mum, but I didn’t want to bring a child into the picture when I was clearly at the peak of uncertainty.

Thankfully, my husband of almost seven years understands this, and has said he wasn’t quite ready to be a dad then too. We were both in the same boat; there was no pressure from each other – just from the vast sea of people around us, particularly some family members. Our lack of offspring seems to set them off.

Over and over, I hear and read about discussions centred around the pervasive correlation of fertility and age. “It’s more dangerous to have a child at a later stage in life,” or “What if you want one now but can’t?” they’d say.

And to that, I say, stuff it.

There’s always risk in childbirth, no matter the age of a woman.

And alas, nobody is able to get everything they want.

But then again, with technology today, people have so many more options to tackle infertility and complications during pregnancy now. I’m not saying it’s easy, but it’s definitely not what it used to be.

To have a child is a blessing – no doubt about that. But to not have a child, and be questioned: “What’s wrong with you?” – that’s the curse, not the childlessness itself.