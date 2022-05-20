Debating the '12 week rule': Should you have to wait to announce your pregnancy?

When Britney Spears announced on Instagram she had miscarried, she wondered if she and partner Sam Asghari should have waited longer to share the pregnancy news. She referenced her grief again on Tuesday, posting a meme that read, ”I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people”.

The unwritten “rule” of pregnancy announcements is to wait three months, in case something goes wrong. But is the rule outdated? Should women be free to announce early and have support to lean on if early pregnancy trauma is experienced?

Sincerely Media Experts say there are pros and cons to announcing pregnancy early.

Announcing pregnancy early does have benefits, especially in terms of receiving support, says Brigid Beehan, Midwifery Advisor for the New Zealand College of Midwives.

“When women go through miscarriage having not disclosed the pregnancy to loved ones, they could be at risk of suffering the loss in silence without support, especially as it can be harder to disclose a miscarriage if the pregnancy has not been announced,” she says.

With 10 to 20% of known pregnancies ending in miscarriage within the first 14 weeks, Beehan says many women do not disclose their pregnancy news during what is perceived to be the riskiest time. The choice ultimately comes down to personal preference for each woman and whãnau, she says.

Kelly Sikkema Baby loss educator Vicki Culling says there is no reason for couples to wait 12 weeks before announcing a pregnancy.

Melissa (last name withheld by request) miscarried in 2018 at age 33. She avoided announcing her pregnancy to friends and family, largely because she did not want to build up too much excitement in case something went wrong.

“I didn’t want to get overexcited about it with other people, and start making plans out loud and get giddy with excitement with other people,” she says.

“Then it would be this massive blow.”

As it happened, Melissa and her husband did wind up telling the would-be grandparents when she was 10 weeks pregnant. It turned out to be just days before she miscarried.

“You replay that whole [situation of] sitting there being really excited with the family, and making a big [celebration of the news],’ she says.

She adds there may be a bit of superstition involved, but she also knows risks are decreased as time goes on. Announcing it could mean having to go through a heartbreaking conversation with someone who was excited about a pregnancy that was no longer happening.

That said, Melissa believes it is important to have a support system, and that there should be no shame in telling people about a miscarriage after the fact. She was very open with people about the miscarriage after the fact and was not short of support from workmates, friends and family.

Supplied Baby loss educator, Vicki Culling says there is no reason women should feel they have to wait to share pregnancy news.

Even as it was, Melissa found herself grieving a future that she had told herself she would not plan for until the risky period of pregnancy had passed.

“You’re getting excited, and you don’t even realise,” she says.

“I’d be wary of anyone announcing it early ... it’s such a precious 12 weeks that you can wait.”

Baby loss educator, Auckland-based Vicki Culling said women should not feel they have to wait if they want to share pregnancy news.

She says when she saw Spears’ Instagram post she assumed somebody close to the pop star had likely mentioned something to her about not talking too early.

She says the social norm of having to wait until the “safe” period of pregnancy and adhering to a time rule “needs to be challenged or dismantled”.

Although risk does decrease after the early stages of pregnancy, things can also go wrong throughout, but regardless, the 12-week rule is “entrenched in our pregnancy culture”.

It is in part why Culling is pleased Spears was so open about her own journey.

“As someone in her position with a worldwide audience, I think good on her for announcing her miracle pregnancy, she was so happy,”

“And good on her for announcing [she lost the baby]. You never want anyone to go through this experience. When a celebrity goes through it, and it’s publicised, [hopefully] that story’s circulation and the audience for that story means that it is more readily accepted.”

She adds Britney’s early excitement for her pregnancy may also inspire others to not feel they have to adhere to an arbitrary waiting rule.

“She sort of smashed [that ideal] a bit. She said, perhaps we should have waited, but we wanted to announce it,” she says.

“Maybe someone reading that will go yeah actually, I’m going to announce it too.”