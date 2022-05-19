Mum diagnosed with 'hyperlactation' produces six litres of breastmilk a day

As a mother-of-two, Elisabeth Anderson Sierra is familiar with breastfeeding and pumping milk - but being diagnosed with hyperlactation syndrome means she spends a little more time doing it than most mums.

Sierra, who is known as the 'milk goddess', produces over six litres of breastmilk a day - which is up to ten times the average amount for mothers - and has been doing so since 2014.

TikTok Sierra with her collection of 'liquid gold'.

The mum revealing on TikTok that, due to the excessive amount her body she produces, she has been able to donate over 3000 litres of breastmilk to babies who need it - saving countless lives.

In an interview with popular TikTok channel @60secdocs the mum opened up about living with hyperlactation syndrome.

READ MORE:

* Nearly half of babies started on solids too soon or too late - study

* Call for more accessible power sockets and quiet rooms for pumping mums

* Nelson mums celebrate the Big Latch On

* Mum faces backlash after saying she wished she'd never breastfed her baby



"Pumping is like an Olympic sport and I am an elite, but it is not fun. My breasts wake me up in the morning because they are screaming 'please do something about this'," she reveals in the video that's been viewed over 11 million times.

Despite the challenges she has made it her mission to continue to use her diagnosis for good.

In the clip Sierra shows how she stores hundreds of bags of pumped breastmilk in multiple freezers around her home.

Thousands of users online took to the post to commend the mum on using her condition to do such good.

"She is helping soo much families with her work. Thank you!" one person commented. Another said, "You are awesome. You have no idea what you're doing for mamas. My soul smiles at this."

Over the past few years Sierra has documented her journey on her Instagram page @oneounceatatime and has launched a number of groups on Facebook sharing information on lactation and donation opportunities with fellow mums online.

This story was published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.