The Taranaki group trying to fill the gap in parenting support services

Carla Moore and Katy Quest are the brains behind Flourish Taranaki, a chartable trust setting out to create a space where parents can bring their children with support systems all around them.

Carla Moore and Katy Quest have so many ideas for how to help parents, they could talk about them for days.

After noticing a lack of support for new mums and dads, the pair created Flourish, a charitable trust that offers programmes from parenting babies and toddlers to how to set boundaries to choices in childbirth.

“What we're trying to do is call this parenting education and professional development for parents, and it's about not waiting until things are really hard before you decide you're going to do something," Moore, a mum-of-four, said.

“This is a really challenging job, and you're not expected to know how to do this perfectly. There are no winners, so let's do this together.”

They hope their courses will help parents learn new skills, understand their child's needs, be calmer and more confident, and have fun and enjoy their kids.

They also want to help new parents to connect with new people.

Every Monday they offer Rants in the Park, where parents can place their bub in a pram or front pack and walk through Pukekura Park chatting about the highs and lows of parenting.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff They want to provide parenting professional development and help people before they are struggling.

“We've also got a grandparent group starting for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, grandparents who are babysitting a lot, and then grandparents who maybe don't have family around but have got some energy and some love to give and would like to maybe adopt a family, so a bit like a big brother, big sister thing," Moore said.

Flourish has found a home beside New Plymouth Raceway and above the Taranaki Bulls training gym and made a cosy space for parents to meet.

Quest, a mum-of-two, said the trust, which has a board of nine members, has been able to get more than $80,000 in funding this year from the likes of Toi Foundation, New Plymouth District Council, and TSB Good Stuff, which awarded $30,000.

The funding will go towards subsidising places for people on courses, paying administration and running costs, and be invested for future use.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff They've raised more than $80,000 in funding this year and have big plans for the future.

The funding does not pay for Moore and Quest's time. They are doing this out of pure passion.

“No-one wants to give you the money until you prove that you can do it well, or it's needed,” Moore said.

Their goal is to get corporate sponsorship for each course they offer.

The pair say they are still very much at the beginning, but have so much they want to achieve.

“What we're trying to do with all of our work is just facilitate discussion. One of the fun things is to be able to say to anyone in the community, if you've got an idea that is good for a parent, bring it, try it,” Moore said.

“We have our own bad days with our own kids and that keeps us humble.”