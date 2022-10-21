'Experts' said don't do it, but my toddler is thriving in child care and here's why

Having my 20-month-old son enroled in an early childhood centre has added so much value to his life and he has gained many skills (file photo).

Stephanie Ockhuysen is a Stuff reporter and columnist based in Taranaki.

OPINION: When heavily pregnant with my first child, I interviewed Nathan Wallis for a series on the decline of stay-at-home parents.

Wallis, whose website states he has a background in child counselling, teaching and social service management, told me mothers don’t need a break from their babies in the first two years and there were no benefits sending kids to early childhood education centres before the age of three.

It completely threw me, making me question my own plans of returning to work after having my baby.

Now, as a mother of a nearly 2-year-old, with another baby on the way, I can safely say sending our son to daycare before the age of 3 has been an absolute winner.

READ MORE:

* Stay@home: It'd be nice, but I can't afford it

* Stay@home: More than half of all preschool children in some form of daycare

* Matilda Green 'cried every single day' after birth of baby Milo

* Survey shows big parenting guilt over social media and time with kids



The early childhood centre my husband and I chose to send him to has added value to his life every day.

The highly qualified teachers at the centre care for my son and teach him life lessons on a daily basis and the learnings he brings home astound me constantly.

Things like sign language for certain words, how to get himself down safely from higher areas, how to share and have compassion for other children, learning to adapt to change, and cleaning up after himself.

All things that align with how my husband and I want to raise him.

Having the option to not put children into preschool, as well as telling people they should not, is a privileged position to be in.

Many families have to have both parents in work in order to survive and don’t have family support available to use instead of care options.

A lot of parents have also worked incredibly hard before having children to build a career they enjoy, and they should not have to give that up.

For my husband and I, it’s important our son sees the effort we put into jobs we love and that we have worked hard for to provide for our family.

The early childhood centre my son attends also provides him with so much that I can’t.

I’m not qualified when it comes to child development. I can try my best to give him fun activities I’ve found on Pinterest, but at daycare he gets quality stimulation all day.

You can visit childcare centres before committing to sending your child and I guarantee you get a gut feeling as soon as you walk in as to whether they are the right one for you or not.

We aligned with the kaupapa of our chosen childcare facility instantly.

There is so much communication home about our son’s day and if anything is wrong. They notice instantly if he is out of sorts or not himself.

The balance between being able to work and be a mum has also allowed me to be a better, more patient parent as when I am with him, I am fully with him, and it’s quality time.

Wallis’ statements, again be they research based on not, are just one of a number of opinions and information bombardments which parents can feel shame about.

Parenting is hard enough without being told your choices are not the right ones.

Trying to trust your gut and fade out the constant opinions is tough, but only you, and you alone, know what’s best for your family.

Stephanie Ockhuysen is a Stuff reporter and columnist based in Taranaki.